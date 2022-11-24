ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Series 8 From $349, Ultra all-time lows, more

By Rikka Altland
 3 days ago
Black Friday is upon us as Thanksgiving Week draws closer, with a collection of the latest from Apple already going on sale. While you’ll find discounts on AirPods, iPhone 13 accessories, and much more, we’re also seeing a number of Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals, too. With price cuts on the more affordable wearables in Apple’s stable kicking off the festivities this year, you can head below for all of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals.

Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are expected to set the pace on this year’s best iPad deals. Amazon will be aggressively price-matching nearly every offer throughout Thanksgiving week into the holiday shopping weekend something we’re already seeing as Black Friday gets started.

Apple Watch Series 8 return to all-time lows from $349

Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances to save on Apple Watch Series 8. Now dropping down to $349 shipped for the 41mm GPS style, this is down from the usual $399 price tag in order to match the all-time low set just once before. The larger 45mm GPS model is also now $379, down from its usual $429 price tag.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring.

Apple Watch Ultra all-time lows go live with rare $60 discounts

Black Friday savings are now going live on the just-released Apple Watch Ultra, delivering new all-time lows in the process. Shipping is free across the board. Arriving as some of the very first chances to save on the new flagship wearable that hit the scene back in September, you can now find the best prices yet at $739 across all three styles. You’d normally pay $799, with today’s offer arriving as only the second markdown so far that beats the previous mention by $41. A few of the band offerings are also on sale for the first time as part of the sale, too.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery like, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about.

Score an extra official Apple Watch Sport Band from $18

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Apple Watch Sport Bands in several colorways and sizes. Amongst all of the different styles we’ll breakdown below the fold, our top pick is the 45mm Starlight style at $25. Normally fetching $49, this is a new all-time low and also much like everything else below, is on sale for the very first time. Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a variety of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out and other tasks, there are Nike+ editions which are also on sale that double down on the fitness-focused design with compression-molded holes for added comfort. Check out all of the options here

Buy a new Apple Watch band with your savings

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

