ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Master’s Table Soup Kitchen opens its dining room for first Thanksgiving since pandemic

By Kim Vickers
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlPJO_0jMEJRdy00

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- In Augusta, Golden Harvest Food Bank and The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen will feed hundreds of people in need a Thanksgiving meal.

Dozens of volunteers working with kitchen staff have been preparing the meal over the last several days. It will include favorites like turkey, dressing, corn casserole and, of course, pumpkin pie.

The kitchen manager, LaDonna Doleman, says this is the first Thanksgiving in 2 years they have been able to open their dining room.

T.W. Josey alumni host 12th annual Feed the Community event

“Thanksgiving and holidays is such a special time. Now, since the pandemic has came and left, it is even more sacred to us now, because just sitting down and fellowshipping with friends, it means so much more. And so, now that we have this opportunity to be on the inside, to have our first Thanksgiving meal back inside our building, we are so excited,” Doleman smiled.

Doleman says they have all the volunteers they need for holiday meals, but they always need volunteers the rest of the year.

Those interested in donating their time can sign up on their website.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

TBonz delivers Thanksgiving meals to the community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local restaurant is serving hot meals to people in need this Thanksgiving. It was all hands on deck at TBonz, where volunteers were busy at work feeding the community on Thursday. Boxes and boxes full of yummy Thanksgiving favorites, freshly prepared by loving hands. “We actually started doing this when […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local ministry feeds Graniteville community on Thanksgiving

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One small town in South Carolina is continuing its Thanksgiving staple. Working for Christ Ministries makes it their mission to feed their community. It’s a staple in the Graniteville community. Drawing long lines, allowing those to get a free meal. Bobby Scott, Roy Fields, and...
GRANITEVILLE, SC
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Baking a sweet potato pie

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 Morning Anchor Danielle Ledbetter asked her Facebook followers to pick what pie she would bake for the morning show on Thanksgiving. There was an overwhelming response for her to bake a sweet potato pie!. Watch the video above to see how it turned out!
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Fort Gordon soldiers celebrating during Thanksgiving holidays

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The soldiers on Fort Gordon celebrated Thanksgiving with a special guest. Major General Paul Stanton, Commanding General at Fort Gordon and the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, can be seen visiting with the soldiers on post as they celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday. Soldiers enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, a […]
FORT GORDON, GA
WRDW-TV

Volunteers prepare for Aiken One Table event

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken One Table volunteers were hard at work Wednesday afternoon. They’re getting the turkey and all the fixings ready for Thursday’s meal. They’re expecting more than 200 people. If you want to bring food, they ask that it is ready to serve. The...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Electrical fire closes local Food Lion just a day before Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Just a day before Thanksgiving, the Food Lion on Windsor Spring Road was forced to shut its doors after an 18-wheeler sideswiped a transformer.  A transformer that just happened to supply electricity for the store….  and the accident caused an electrical fire. “I called the fire department black smoke was rising I thought […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

SNAP snag almost ruins Thanksgiving for local families

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many families across Georgia have had problems getting their food stamp benefits this month, putting them in a bind just before Thanksgiving. Among them was Kiana Lewis, a Columbia County mom. On Friday, that left her without money for supplies to bake a cake for her daughter’s...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

What stores are closed for Thanksgiving? Here’s the list

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on online sales instead. Walmart, Target and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed. See the rest of the list below. In years...
WJBF

Aiken’s Blessing of the Hounds back after two years away

AIKEN, S.C (WJBF)- A century-old tradition made a comeback on Thursday in Aiken with 109th Blessing of the Hounds. A Thanksgiving Day tradition welcomed back spectators this year for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s wonderful to be back here. This is sacred turf. The last couple – during COVID, well, […]
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Instead of hunting, one Augusta man sings to wildlife

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One attorney in Augusta has a cool morning routine. Almost every day for the past three months, he wakes up at dawn to sing to wild animals in the woods. But why is he doing this? We tagged along to find out more. Jacque Hawk has...
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Bennie Horton’s Barber Shop, Tennille

As I continue to edit many of my older photographs on Vanishing Georgia, I keep finding surprises. This was a window shot of a barber shop in Tennille, one of my favorite towns to photograph once I learned I didn’t have to wait for the train all day! This photograph was made in 2010 so I’m not sure the barber shop is still there but I’m sure it’s well remembered and a local landmark.
TENNILLE, GA
wfxg.com

Dumpster fire at Food Lion in South Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A fire was reported at The Food Lion grocery store on Windsor Spring Rd. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday morning and police and fire were called to 2115 Windsor Springs Rd. Once officals got on scene, they say a dumpster behind the grocery store was on fire. No injuries have been reported. No word on what caused the fire.
AUGUSTA, GA
WBTW News13

Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant

WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy