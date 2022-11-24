Master’s Table Soup Kitchen opens its dining room for first Thanksgiving since pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- In Augusta, Golden Harvest Food Bank and The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen will feed hundreds of people in need a Thanksgiving meal.

Dozens of volunteers working with kitchen staff have been preparing the meal over the last several days. It will include favorites like turkey, dressing, corn casserole and, of course, pumpkin pie.

The kitchen manager, LaDonna Doleman, says this is the first Thanksgiving in 2 years they have been able to open their dining room.

“Thanksgiving and holidays is such a special time. Now, since the pandemic has came and left, it is even more sacred to us now, because just sitting down and fellowshipping with friends, it means so much more. And so, now that we have this opportunity to be on the inside, to have our first Thanksgiving meal back inside our building, we are so excited,” Doleman smiled.

Doleman says they have all the volunteers they need for holiday meals, but they always need volunteers the rest of the year.

Those interested in donating their time can sign up on their website.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.

