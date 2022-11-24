Read full article on original website
For sale: Circa 1699 estate once home to George Washington's aunt
Built in 1699, the Indian Banks estate on the Northern Neck was once home to George Washington's aunt, Esther Ball, (he even initialed one of the bricks), but its history dates back even further. In 1608, Captain John Smith visited a Native American village near the present-day property, which sits at the confluence of the Rappahannock River and Morattico Creek. Take a look.
'Tis the season: Northern Virginia tree lightings, Santa visits, Christmas parades and more
Looking for ways to usher in the holiday season? Dozens of parades, tree lightings, holiday markets and visits with Santa are happening across Northern Virginia this season. Rocking Around the Boardwalk Holiday Walk of Lights. Nov. 26 to Dec. 31. Neabsco Regional Park, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. pwcva.gov/department/neabsco-regional-park/. Prince William...
Sun Gazette editorial: We'll take the advertising, but not the subsidies
A local-media outlet that shall go unnamed recently had an editorial that, kinda-sorta but without quite saying so out loud, asked its local government to use leftover federal COVID cash to bail it out. Some local media, the editorial noted, face tough times for a variety of reasons (largely a...
