For sale: Circa 1699 estate once home to George Washington's aunt

Built in 1699, the Indian Banks estate on the Northern Neck was once home to George Washington's aunt, Esther Ball, (he even initialed one of the bricks), but its history dates back even further. In 1608, Captain John Smith visited a Native American village near the present-day property, which sits at the confluence of the Rappahannock River and Morattico Creek. Take a look.
'Tis the season: Northern Virginia tree lightings, Santa visits, Christmas parades and more

Looking for ways to usher in the holiday season? Dozens of parades, tree lightings, holiday markets and visits with Santa are happening across Northern Virginia this season. Rocking Around the Boardwalk Holiday Walk of Lights. Nov. 26 to Dec. 31. Neabsco Regional Park, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. pwcva.gov/department/neabsco-regional-park/. Prince William...
