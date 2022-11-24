Built in 1699, the Indian Banks estate on the Northern Neck was once home to George Washington's aunt, Esther Ball, (he even initialed one of the bricks), but its history dates back even further. In 1608, Captain John Smith visited a Native American village near the present-day property, which sits at the confluence of the Rappahannock River and Morattico Creek. Take a look.

GEORGE WASHINGTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO