ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

More Samsung Galaxy foldable phones just got the Android 13 update

By Carrie Marshall
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8eIR_0jMEIv2H00

Samsung wasn't kidding when it said it'd be rolling out the Android 13 / One UI 5.0 update to tons of phones this month: the latest phones to get the upgrade in Europe are the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 .

As SamMobile reports, the update to Samsung's previous best foldable phones also includes the November 2022 security patch, and should roll out to other countries over the next few days.

One down, at least one more to go

As SamMobile reports, there's at least one more update to come for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 before Samsung stops offering updates: its's committed to delivering at least one more Android update for both devices, which were launched in 2021.

If you haven't already received an update notification, you can check manually by going into Settings > Software Update > Download and install, or by downloading the latest firmware directly from SamMobile's firmware database.

As with the other Samsung phones getting the update, this is more than just a bug fix and security update: it delivers lots of new customisation options, plenty of interface improvements and will generally make your phone feel shiny and new all over again.

Which Samsungs have got the Android 13 update?

The list below shows all the phones and tablets that should have the final, stable release of Android 13 and One UI 5.0. If yours is on the list but there's no sign of the update don't worry: it's rolling out in different countries at different times, but should reach your device by the end of the month.

  • Galaxy S22 series
  • Galaxy S21 series
  • Galaxy S20 series
  • Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra
  • Galaxy A53 5G
  • Galaxy A33 5G
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy A73 5G
  • Galaxy Tab S8
  • Galaxy Tab S7
  • Galaxy Tab S7+
  • Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
  • Galaxy M52 5G
  • Galaxy M32 5G
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to Black Friday deals that you can shop early. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year. Originally released in February, the S22 sold over 1 million pre-orders the first week after release...
Android Police

Samsung's $50 Z Flip 4 Early Access Black Friday deal will free you from pocket-breaking slab phones

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's no secret that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a fantastic phone: rather than folding from a tablet into a thick phone, the Flip folds from a 6.7-inch phone into a roughly 3-inch square that easily slips into the most impractical purses and pathetic excuse for pockets most women's fashion is cursed by. It's just as powerful as the "slab" phones you're used to lugging around in your back pocket — or worse, in your hand all your day — and while the cameras are a small step behind the Galaxy S series, they're still fantastic for taking photos for Insta or group chats. This all adds up to a great phone that feels cutting edge and fits your life better — and today, fits your wallet much better, too.
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
T3.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
Android Headlines

Top Android phones to consider buying: Pixel 5 included

If you are in the market for a new Android phone, you might be wondering which one to buy. With so many options on the market, it can take time to figure out where to start. But do not worry, we are here to help. In this blog post, we...
Android Police

Two for one! Buy a Galaxy S22 for Black Friday, get a free smartwatch

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The smallest of the S22 series has been the old one out for so much of this year when it comes to deals, so it should be no surprise that the discounts on it vary dramatically between retailers. If you grab it at Amazon, the black is $553 while the other colors are around $675, whereas Best Buy has a flat $100 off all colors.Then Samsung only has $75 off, but enhanced trade-in can get it down to $225 and you can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic for free with purchase.
Phone Arena

Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)

Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 might copy the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity

The Galaxy S23 series that Samsung will launch in the first quarter of next year should feature satellite communications support, just like Apple’s iPhone 14 and Huawei’s Mate 50 series. While a report says that Samsung has been developing the feature for a couple of years, Samsung is still following Apple’s lead in the industry. But if there was one feature every Android vendor should copy, it’s support for satellite communications for emergencies.
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
ZDNet

Forget the iPad: Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is down to $149 for Black Friday

If you're an iPhone user, then the iPad is the automatic choice if you're looking for a tablet. For Android users, things aren't so clear-cut. One of the best Android-powered tablets out there is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, offering everything you need from a budget tablet -- plenty of power, a nice display, and decent battery life.
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Dimensity Edition is destined for the US market

5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. The Galaxy A series of Android smartphones is projected to launch with an updated, almost high-end, build compared to its predecessors in 2023. All of its variants might be eligible for this upgraded look, even the potentially affordable A14 4G and 5G.
T3

T3

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy