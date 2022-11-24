Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Anna Katchko’s ‘Happiness’ Team Wraps ‘Hunger,’ Sets ‘Lynx’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The team behind Berlinale winner “Baqyt” (“Happiness”), which is at the International Film Festival of India, Goa, has a range of projects lined up. “Hunger,” by “Happiness” director Askar Uzabayev, deals with the subject of impending famine in Kazakhstan. The film, which has just wrapped, is produced by Anna Katchko, whose credits include “Harmony Lessons” and “The Black Hen,” alongside Bayan Maksatkyzy-Alagusova.
‘Euphoria’ Set for German Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)
“Euphoria” is set to get a German adaptation, Variety can reveal. German’s Zeitsprung Pictures (“Lieber Thomas”) have optioned the show from production and distribution company ADD Content, who rep international rights to the format and series. “Euphoria” is an Israeli original created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The show follows a group of high school students navigating friendship and love at the same time as struggling with drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The original version was produced by Tedy productions and aired on Israeli broadcaster HOT. A U.S. adaptation of the show from HBO, starring Zendaya (pictured above), Jacob Elordi and...
SFGate
Anupam Kher: ‘I’m Ready to Return to Directing’
Beloved Indian actor Anupam Kher (“The Silver Linings Playbook,” “New Amsterdam”) has had a tremendous 2022 on screen. This year’s credits include three successful Indian films – “Kashmir Files”, “Karthikeya 2” and “Uunchai” – but now the familiar face says he is ready to return behind the camera.
‘Zombiepura’ Producer Boi Kwong Returns to Direction With Singapore Crime Thriller ‘Geylang’
More than a decade after his feature directorial debut “The Days” (2008) filmmaker Boi Kwong is back in the director’s chair with Singapore crime thriller “Geylang.” The film premiered at the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival and will have its Southeast Asia premiere at the Singapore International Film Festival in the Panorama strand. In the film, on the eve of election nomination day, an aid worker, pimp, sex worker, doctor, cigarette seller and political candidate cross paths on the neon-drenched streets of Singapore’s notorious red-light district, Geylang. The film is produced by Singaporean superstar Jack Neo’s J Team Productions (“Ah Girls Go...
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
The Lifetime Movie That Stars Taraji P. Henson
Lifetime movies are a guilty pleasure for a whole host of people all over the world. If the movie has enough drama in it to fill the entirety of "Love Island," it's going on our must-watch list. It's even more of a must-see if it stars any of our favorite celebrities, many of whom got their start on the channel (via People). Seeing well-known actors take on the most melodramatic, nail-biting tales is hugely entertaining.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Did the Indie Spirit Snub for Brendan Fraser Mean Anything for the Oscar Campaign?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Some of the big...
Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ (Exclusive)
Anjelica Huston has pirouetted back into the world of John Wick, joining the cast of Ballerina, Lionsgate’s spinoff set in the world of the Keanu Reeves action franchise. Production is already underway on the feature that is being toplined by Ana de Armas and directed by Len Wiseman.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blonde' DP Talks Interpreting Marilyn Monroe's Life Through Experimentation and Excess: "We Were Just Pushing Things"Ian McShane Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina' (Exclusive)Chad Stahelski, 'Raising Dion' Writer Leigh Dana Jackson Tackling 'Black Samurai' Movie for Netflix Shay Hatten wrote the script and the plot involves a...
Tarantino Calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ His Best Movie, Says Current Film Era Is Tied for ‘Worst in History’
Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to pick his best by Howard Stern during a visit on the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re...
wegotthiscovered.com
Quentin Tarantino names the best movie he’s ever made, proving everyone’s entitled to their wrong opinions
Quentin Tarantino has made some of the most iconic films in Hollywood, from cult classics Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill to gory re-takes on history such as Django Unchained, the director has left an imprint in the history of cinema. From all of these great movies he has created though, he chose one that has left fans raising their eyebrows.
startattle.com
I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci
The greatest voice of our time has an even greater story. Discover the Whitney Houston you never knew in I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Startattle.com – Whitney Houston biopic movie movie. Starring : Naomi Ackie / Stanley Tucci. Genre : Biography / Drama / Music. Country : United States.
Spirit Award Noms 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Leads & Will Vie For Best Picture With ‘Bones And All’, ‘Our Father, The Devil’, ‘Tár’ & ‘Women Talking’
Refresh for updates: A24 once again dominated the Film Independent Spirit Award nominations with 24 noms this year, and their Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directed arthouse blockbuster Everything Everywhere All at Once leading with eight nominations. That movie launched out of SWSW last March, ultimately becoming A24’s biggest grossing movie with $70M domestic, $103M WW and will close to the year later continue its rally to the Santa Monica Pier where the Spirits will take place on March 4, eight days before the Oscars on March 12, 2023. There is no broadcast partner this year for the Spirits and...
Digital Trends
Babylon featurette explores indulgence and excess in early Hollywood
Damien Chazelle’s Babylon is shaping up to be one of the year’s wildest epics. A new featurette released by Paramount teases gluttony, indulgence, and corruption during the days of early Hollywood. After a four-year hiatus from directing feature films, Chazelle returns with his most ambitious project to date.
Torino Film Festival Chief Steve Della Casa on Taking the Indie Italian Fest Out of the ‘Arthouse Ghetto’
The Torino Film Festival, Italy’s pre-eminent event for young directors and indie cinema where Matteo Garrone and Paolo Sorrentino screened their first works, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with film critic Steve Della Casa – who previously served as the fest’s artistic director from 1999-2002 – back at the helm. Della Casa, who is also a national radio personality and documentary director, has chosen to open the Nov. 25-Dec. 3 fest with a musical and visual extravaganza focusing on a specially made montage centered around the Beatles and The Rolling Stones and their love for cinema that led them...
Collider
Quentin Tarantino Says the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" Has Led to the Decline of Movie Stars
Quentin Tarantino is the latest high-profile Hollywood director to criticize Marvel movies. Tarantino is widely known for directing Reservoir Dogs, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pulp Fiction, and the Kill Bill franchise to name a few. However, the director recently shared his displeasure with the current state of the entertainment industry and "the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies".
Martin Scorsese Jokingly Acknowledges Fake Internet-Invented Movie ‘Goncharov’: ‘I Made That Film Years Ago’
Misinformation has plagued many parts of the Internet — even the film community. Many years back, a Tumblr post showed an image of a knock-off brand shoe, that, in lieu of a branded logo, had stitched inscriptions indicating a fake Martin Scorsese-directed film titled “Goncharov,” with the tagline reading: “The greatest Mafia film ever made.” While Scorsese has directed multiple films that can arguably attest to that tagline, no tangible evidence is available that can prove the existence of “Goncharov,” which the Internet has made amicable attempts to gaslight others into believing that it’s real. Whether it’s a fan-made poster...
‘Narcos’ Producer José Padilha Settles Lawsuit Against Fellow EP Eric Newman Over Show Profits – Update
UPDATED, 8:42 AM: Narcos executive producer/director José Padilha has settled his lawsuit against fellow EP Eric Newman over what he claimed was his share of millions of dollars in profits from the Netflix drama series. Terms were not disclosed in Monday’s filing. Read details of the case below. PREVIOUSLY, August 30: Narcos executive producer/director José Padilha is suing his fellow EP Eric Newman over what he claims is his share of millions of dollars in profits from the Netflix drama series. The lawsuit, filed last week in Los Angeles Superior Court, says that “Padilha and Newman agreed to share equally 50%/50% (excluding any payments...
Academy Screening Room Tops 100 Films, But It’s Missing Lots of Big Oscar Contenders
For Academy voters, it’s time to get serious about watching movies. But do they have access to all of the films they should be seeing before voting begins on Dec. 12 (for the 10 categories that have a shortlist) or Jan. 12 (for the rest of the categories)? Not exactly – at least not in the Academy Screening Room, the members-only online platform that has become the main way for studios to put their films in front of Oscar voters.
Comments / 0