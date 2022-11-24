Read full article on original website
'They're Both Bitter': Shunned 'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Patrick Dempsey & Ellen Pompeo Plotting To Get Revenge With New Show
Fallen Grey's Anatomy stars Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo look forward to reaping revenge on their old producers by teaming up for a new ratings-grabbing TV project, say sources, RadarOnline.com has learned. "They're both bitter about being phased out of the show," the spy snitched. Ellen, 53, has starred as Dr. Meredith Grey for all 18 seasons of the medical drama, but she'll now appear in only a "handful of episodes."Patrick, 56, who played Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd left in 2015 when his beloved character was killed off.According to the source, Patrick is "still very stung" over accusations made in...
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
Daniela Ruah Clears The Confusion Over Her Absence In NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4
The fourth episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, titled "Dead Stick," focuses primarily on the family of Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) — specifically, his father and his son. Much of the episode is devoted to a plane crash involving Sam's son Aiden Hanna (Tye White), whom the Navy believes is directly responsible for the incident. Aiden and his father are forced to try and clear his name, eventually collecting enough evidence to prove that Aiden was not at fault and actually helped save another man's life as his plane went down.
What Happened to Rossi's Wife? Joe Mantegna on 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" sees Joe Mantegna's character, David Rossi, struggle after losing wife Krystall Richards, who he remarried in the Season 15 finale.
'New Amsterdam' Sets the Date for Series Finale
The mid-season schedules from major broadcast networks have been unveiled and that means fans can finally set their reminders for when their favorite shows will return. On NBC's schedule, the acclaimed medical drama New Amsterdam has been set to return from hiatus on January 3rd and will air on the network at 10 p.m with a two-hour Season 5 finale scheduled to air on January 17 at 9 p.m. Season 5 will mark the show's end, and will include a total of 13 episodes, making it the shortest season of the medical drama's 5-year run.
NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
Is Lucy leaving NCIS: Hawaii?
Lucy Tara got an opportunity that she couldn’t turn down in NCIS: Hawaii. Does that mean she’s leaving the team? Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving the show?. Most TV shows will give characters an opportunity to do something amazing for their careers. The characters then end up giving up the opportunities because it would mean coming out of the show for a while. Shows can’t always do that due to contracts for the actors.
Why Hanna's Son Aiden In NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
LL Cool J first joined the "NCIS" universe when he appeared in a two-part episode in Season 6. That introduction to LL Cool J's Sam Hanna served as a jumping-off point for "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which the rapper-turned-actor has now been starring for 14 seasons and counting. Hanna may be a trained U.S. Navy SEAL and a Senior NCIS Special Agent, but he is first and foremost a family man. Sam and his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), who sadly dies in the Season 8 episode "Uncaged," have two children: Kamran, played by Kayla Smith, and Aiden.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Divided Over The Lack Of Its Titular Character In Season 6, Episode 6
Now in its 6th season, "Young Sheldon" is exploring more mature themes as its main character enters adolescence and nears adulthood. With frequent narration from his adult counterpart (voiced by none other than "The Big Bang Theory'" star Jim Parsons), Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) reflects on the world around him as he assesses his place in it with logic and reasoning. However, as the prequel progresses, we see different shades of the Cooper family that offer further insight into Sheldon's home life and explain his many odd habits.
Ice-T Was In Total Disbelief Upon Hearing About Kelli Giddish's Law & Order: SVU Exit
After news of Kelli Giddish's exit from "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," fans were quick to share their disappointment and disbelief, especially when it came out that it was not her choice to leave, which Ice-T, confirmed by saying that calls came "from higher up." Amanda Rollins has been on our TV screens for the last 12 years and it's hard to imagine "Law & Order: SVU" without her. After some recent interviews with her co-stars, it seems that fans are not the only ones feeling that way.
How Criminal Minds: Evolution's Zach Gilford Found Out He'd Be Co-Starring With His Wife
Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Criminal Minds: Evolution is a family affair for Zach Gilford. The Friday Night Lights alum is joined by wife Kiele Sanchez in Paramount+'s reboot of Criminal Minds, which returned with two new episodes Nov. 24. And while this may be news to fans of the couple, Gilford exclusively revealed to E! News that he too was surprised with the casting during production.
NCIS' Rocky Carroll Will Always Hold His Very First Episode As One Of His Favorites
"NCIS" Season 20 is about to reach its holiday break in a few weeks, and so far, the season has been eventful. The premiere featured a resolution in Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) framing and led to the capture of Herman Maxwell (Michael Weston), thanks to some assistance from "NCIS: Hawai'i." Other than that, Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) puts himself in a troubling situation during Episode 3, "Unearth," where he is nearly killed protecting Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo). Cole is a recent addition to the team, but Torres was brought on during Season 14. Neither yet have the veteran experience of Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), who's been around since the first season of "NCIS," or Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), who's been the NCIS Director since Season 6 after the death of Jenny Shepard (Lauren Holly).
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Can't Stand Cassandra's Behavior In Season 2 Episode 8
"NCIS Hawai'i" Season 2 just gave fans what is arguably one of the show's most complicated episodes. Last night's Episode 8, titled "Curtain Call," followed an exciting mission for the team. Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) are brought on to solve the death of a Naval Petty Officer who was killed while performing at a local theater production. A cast member from the theater gives the team a tip about projects that the petty officer may have been filming on the side, leading to the discovery that the victim was a part of productions for top-secret Naval training videos on various procedures. It all points in the direction of specific training on Navy safehouses, which sets Tennant on a dangerous path with the help of a contractor named Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) and without the rest of the team.
Paget Brewster Was Worried She Forgot How To Act When Prepping For Criminal Minds: Evolution
It's been two full years since "Criminal Minds" aired its series finale. While longtime fans of the hit procedural have no doubt filled the serial killer-sized hole in their viewing schedule with "Criminal Minds" reruns and streaming binges, they're likely over the moon that the BAU team is officially back in action via a Paramount+ revival. Titled "Criminal Minds: Evolution," the new miniseries finds the crack crew of FBI profilers re-teaming to take down not just one murderous unsub but a vast, well-organized network of violent offenders.
'Blue Bloods' Showrunner Reveals If Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan Will Find Romance
There has not been much room for romance in Blue Bloods lately, especially after Jamie and Eddie finally married. The single members of the Reagan family members have been too focused on stopping crime and holding the NYPD together to go on dates. It is unlikely that will change soon, showrunner Kevin Wade revealed.
Fire Country: next episode, cast and everything we know about the new drama
Fire Country is a brand new firefighting drama on primetime. Here’s everything we know about the series.
Is Blue Bloods new tonight? (Friday, November 25, 2022)
If you’re hoping to catch up with the Reagan family after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with your family, we’re afraid we have some disappointing news for you. Like many programs, Blue Bloods will be taking the week off and CBS will not be airing a new episode of season 13 this evening.
The Goldbergs season 10: next episode and everything we know about the family-centric sitcom
The Goldbergs season 10 is here. But what’s next for each of the family members? Here’s everything we know.
Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer Just Added A Chicago Med Vet To Season 2
As Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer prepares for Season 2, a Chicago Med vet has been added to the cast.
‘Criminal Minds’ Vet Joe Mantegna Reveals David Rossi’s ‘Not Doing All That Great’ In Revival (Exclusive)
You asked and the Criminal Minds team delivered. The BAU crew members are back for a captivating and downright terrifying new cast in Criminal Minds: Evolution, which premieres November 24 on Paramount+. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Joe Mantegna about the new David Rossi we’ll meet when Criminal Minds: Evolution begins.
