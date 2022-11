Just a typical Saturday drive. Such was the case for the Colorado State Rams (5-2) against the visiting Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-7). The Rams came back home from a less-than-impressive showing at the Charleston Classic to a dominant 88-45 win to kick off a three-game homestand. It's the first time Colorado State has held an opponent to less than 50 points since playing at San Jose State on January 15 last season.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO