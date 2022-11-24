Read full article on original website
The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe
(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
WATCH: Huge Brown Bear Charges Unfazed Bird Hunter Who Holds His Fire
If you have not seen a brown bear charge a hunter lately, then we have a situation for you to check out right here. So, in this viral video, a hunter is out in the woods. As the camera looks straight ahead, we see a brown bear come out of nowhere. He takes some steps toward the hunter, who is breathing quite heavily.
Deer Freaks Out When Squirrel Jumps On Its Face At The Bird Feeder
Well, this isn’t your typical backyard. In fact, I’ve never heard of anything happening like this. Which kind of comes as a surprise given the fact that deer will always try to eat bird feed, a snack that squirrels tend to love so much. A deer on average...
Man Discovers Room in Abandoned Factory Filled With Antlers: 'Deer God'
"I really have no idea why they are there or even how they filled that space the way they did," said Jamie who stumbled on the unusual find.
Kayakers Come Face to Face With Giant Snapping Turtle: 'So Scared'
"I lifted the basket out of the water and he clung onto it. I could hardly lift the basket because he was so big," the kayaker told Newsweek.
What animal is that? Trail cams give people deep glimpse of wildlife in woods
Animal observing at a zoo or aquarium are popular activities for many, but some have decided to take it to a new level. In spots throughout the country, people have placed trail cams deep in the woods to capture videos of animals and what they are doing. Whether animals are...
Midwest Trail Cam Shows a Stunning Black Wolf in the Woods
Even if you stare at trail cam videos for days on end, it's not likely you'll see anything remotely as cool as what appeared on this Midwestern trail cam. It was a stunning black wolf that got curious with the camera. Voyageurs Wolf Project which is located in the northern...
Two Grizzly Bears Fight Over Salmon On Alaskan Waterfall, Before One Takes A Big Ol’ Leap Off
Bears just being bears is always fun to watch. Brown bears in Alaska are a staple. People travel for miles and miles to see the large groups of bears that gather near waterbodies to eat the large salmon that inhabit the waters. A salmon is like gold to a bear....
Jack and the Beanstalk – the climate crisis reaches panto season
The beanstalk in Barrie Hunter’s jolly, tightly choreographed and on-message show is actually a fossil fuel mountain, and the giant is a massive polluter
This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff
This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff. Dogs are some of the oldest animals that humans have ever domesticated. When they are given a job, they will complete it to the utmost. Even the soft, cuddly dogs that people favor today have a job—to cuddle you! Still, just because cute and non-utilitarian dogs exist doesn’t mean that the usefulness of the species in the wild is gone. In fact, one video is a great reminder of just how important a dog can be for the modern human.
Boy Catches First Ever Fish While Ice Fishing, and His Face is Priceless: VIDEO
In this adorable video posted to Twitter, YouTube storm chaser Aaron Jayjack shared the moment his son caught his first fish while ice fishing on Friday. The video starts as the boy holds the rod, his laughter audible. “Reel, reel!” his dad tells him. “I’ll help he says,” as he pulls up the fishing line. Then, out of the hole emerges a little perch caught on the hook.
Canadian Photographer Gets Stalked By Black Bear, Uses Bear Spray To Get Away
When out in the deep woods of bear country you have to consider the fact that you may come face to face with one of these big creatures at any point. Sure, very close encounters are rare as they tend to want to avoid you as much you you want to avoid them, but you just never know when you can turn a corner and you’re 10 feet away from a potential man eating monster.
