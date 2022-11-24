ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe

(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
WATCH: Huge Brown Bear Charges Unfazed Bird Hunter Who Holds His Fire

If you have not seen a brown bear charge a hunter lately, then we have a situation for you to check out right here. So, in this viral video, a hunter is out in the woods. As the camera looks straight ahead, we see a brown bear come out of nowhere. He takes some steps toward the hunter, who is breathing quite heavily.
What animal is that? Trail cams give people deep glimpse of wildlife in woods

Animal observing at a zoo or aquarium are popular activities for many, but some have decided to take it to a new level. In spots throughout the country, people have placed trail cams deep in the woods to capture videos of animals and what they are doing. Whether animals are...
Midwest Trail Cam Shows a Stunning Black Wolf in the Woods

Even if you stare at trail cam videos for days on end, it's not likely you'll see anything remotely as cool as what appeared on this Midwestern trail cam. It was a stunning black wolf that got curious with the camera. Voyageurs Wolf Project which is located in the northern...
This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff

This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff. Dogs are some of the oldest animals that humans have ever domesticated. When they are given a job, they will complete it to the utmost. Even the soft, cuddly dogs that people favor today have a job—to cuddle you! Still, just because cute and non-utilitarian dogs exist doesn’t mean that the usefulness of the species in the wild is gone. In fact, one video is a great reminder of just how important a dog can be for the modern human.
Boy Catches First Ever Fish While Ice Fishing, and His Face is Priceless: VIDEO

In this adorable video posted to Twitter, YouTube storm chaser Aaron Jayjack shared the moment his son caught his first fish while ice fishing on Friday. The video starts as the boy holds the rod, his laughter audible. “Reel, reel!” his dad tells him. “I’ll help he says,” as he pulls up the fishing line. Then, out of the hole emerges a little perch caught on the hook.
Canadian Photographer Gets Stalked By Black Bear, Uses Bear Spray To Get Away

When out in the deep woods of bear country you have to consider the fact that you may come face to face with one of these big creatures at any point. Sure, very close encounters are rare as they tend to want to avoid you as much you you want to avoid them, but you just never know when you can turn a corner and you’re 10 feet away from a potential man eating monster.
