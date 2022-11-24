Read full article on original website
crypto-economy.com
Crypto Lender Matrixport Aims to Raise $100M Despite Sluggish Market
Matrixport Technologies Pte, one of Asia’s biggest crypto lenders is trying to raise $100 million in funding at a $1.5 billion valuation despite the FTX crisis that continues to reverberate across the digital asset sector. According to an announcement on November 25, Matrixport is trying to raise the funding...
crypto-economy.com
What Is Behind The Crypto Collapse?
Just like any investment, Cryptocurrency is volatile. Over the last five years, the track record of boom and bust has left investors to think about whether it’s a safe investment. The price of Bitcoin at the start of the year 2022 was close to $50,000. However, in November, the...
crypto-economy.com
The Largest BTC Withdrawal From BTC-e Exchange Happened; Linked to Mt. Gox Hack
The exchange of 10,000 BTC from BTC-e, to the crypto wallet associated with the hack of Mt Gox, has taken place. With the move, a majority of the crypto has found its way into personal wallets, after lying dormant for more than seven years in the account. What Are the...
The Motley Fool
Why Owning Real Estate in Retirement Is a Good Idea
Pad your retirement earnings with passive rental property.
crypto-economy.com
Huobi Token rises 10% in 24 hours and already accumulates a 25% weekly increase
The cryptocurrency market is undergoing an extensive bearish spell. The fallout of renowned crypto organizations, like FTX, has frustrated investors and key industry players, leading to a huge sell-off. Therefore, many crypto coins have lost support and devalued at a fast pace. Despite the turmoil in the market, Huobi came forward and assured its investors that all of their funds were safe.
crypto-economy.com
Cardano (ADA) Daily Active Addresses Increases 90% Despite Dull Market
The Cardano network has witnessed a substantial daily address activity growth reaching nearly 90% after the number of delegated wallets on the network surged to a whopping 1.2 million. On November 25, Charles Hoskinson, head of Input Output Global (IOG) took to Twitter to share the news regarding the spike...
crypto-economy.com
Is Crypto Really Dead: Here’s What Fundamentals Are Showing
Cryptocurrency has been called by different names – Bogus, Buzzy, Beguiling, baffling. But, it was never called a boring asset to invest in. This is because there is always something happening in the Crypto world. The King of Cryptocurrencies, which reached an all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021,...
crypto-economy.com
ConsenSys Talks in Detail About New Policy in MetaMask
In response to MetaMask’s IP collection policy, ConsenSys claims that there have been no changes made to it. There has been no indication that the IP address information collected by MetaMask users will be used for monetization or to exploit the users. Intentions behind the collection of data. The...
