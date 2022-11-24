ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Who is Cadillac Williams? How Auburn star went from NFL to Tigers' interim head coach

When Bryan Harsin was fired from his job as Auburn head coach at the end of the October, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams made a lot of sense in the interim. He had been with the program as a running backs coach since 2019, he was beloved by the Tigers and their fans from his time there as a running back, and he wasn't the retread we often see when a college coach gets fired.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: NFL Broadcaster Has Warning For Tom Brady

At some point in the near future, Tom Brady will hang up his cleats and join the broadcasting booth - at least that's the plan for now. Brady reportedly signed a massive contract with FOX for whenever he's done playing football. However, the star quarterback recently received a warning from the person currently occupying his seat.
WausauPilot

NFL-best 9-1 Eagles host slumping Packers

GREEN BAY (4-7) at PHILADELPHIA (9-1) Sunday, 7:20 p.m. CDT, NBC. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Eagles by 6 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Green Bay 4-7; Philadelphia 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 28-17. LAST MEETING: Packers defeated Eagles 30-16 on Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay. LAST WEEK: Packers lost to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Kevin O'Connell claps back at Kirk Cousins prime-time cynics

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has taken his fair share of criticism for his underwhelming record as a starting QB in prime-time games. But after Thursday’s 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving, first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell came to his quarterback’s defense during Minnesota’s postgame celebration.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Jerry Jones photo controversy: Why Cowboys owner is under fire for 1957 picture in Little Rock

Jerry Jones has been no stranger to controversies through the years, but the latest might be his most damning. The Washington Post published a story on Nov. 23 featuring Jones in a fairly compromising position; The feature of the story was a 1957 photograph outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, in which Jones is seemingly part of a group of students preventing the desegregation of the school.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Sporting News

Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers offered head coach job to former Panthers coach

This story has been updated from a previous version. Nebraska on Saturday announced former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as its next head coach. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal wasn't expected until after after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday (a 24-17 win).
LINCOLN, NE
Sporting News

What channel is USC vs. Notre Dame on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 rivalry game

There's more on the line in USC and Notre Dame's rivalry game in 2022 than just the Jeweled Shillelagh. The Trojans still can win the Pac-12 championship with just one loss this year, meaning they are still alive in the College Football Playoff race. That's especially true after then-No. 5 Tennessee suffered a shocking 63-38 loss to South Carolina, moving Lincoln Riley and Co. up to No. 6 and within striking distance of the CFP with just two weeks remaining before the final rankings are unveiled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

NFL Week 12 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL hosted three games on Thanksgiving, as is tradition at this time of year, but the good news is that the tripleheader won't have too much of a negative impact on the NFL Sunday slate. Why is that? The NFL doesn't have any bye weeks in Week 12. The...
TODAY.com

TODAY goes behind-the-scenes at NFL’s Vikings, Patriots pregame

The Minnesota Vikings are dazzling fans and gaining new ones before opening kickoff with their incredible pre-game experience. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Peter Alexander gets an inside look at the Norse-inspired experience.Nov. 25, 2022.
Sporting News

Alabama's Nick Saban jokes about scratched face after Iron Bowl win over Auburn: 'You oughta see the other guy'

Alabama's Iron Bowl victory over Auburn on Saturday didn't come without a cost: Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban suffered a facial wound. Saban suffered a scratch on his left cheek that bled throughout the second quarter and second half of the Crimson Tide's 49-27 triumph. CBS reporter Jenny Dell said that Saban suffered the scratch after being hit in the face by a player's shoulder pads:
TUSCALOOSA, AL

