Watch: Lionel Messi Stunning Goal For Argentina v Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022
Lionel Messi has produced a moment of magic to give Argentina the lead against Mexico in the World Cup, watch the goal here.
Lionel Messi Extends International Scoring Streak As Argentina Beat Mexico And Stay Alive At Qatar 2022
Messi scored for the sixth Argentina game in a row on Saturday night to help keep his nation's World Cup hopes alive.
Action News Jax
Australia beats Tunisia 1-0 to revive its World Cup campaign
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
Sporting News
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
FOX Sports
Argentina vs. Mexico Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
After Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, they faced off against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico met Argentina’s speed of play from the jump and did a solid job at containing their attacks and shots on goal. In the 45th minute, Mexico’s Alexis Vega fired off a wicked free kick and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez made a spectacular diving save to hold the leveled score. Lionel Messi got going in the second half as he scored in the 64th minute. Then Enzo Fernández scored in the 87th to give Argentina a 2-0 victory.
Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap
Shafeeq Saqafi paid $3 for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when he sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doha to watch Lionel Messi's side salvage their World Cup. Many, like Saqafi, wear Argentina shirts.
WTOP
Flashes of Arab unity at World Cup after years of discontent
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia’s Salem Aldawsari fired a ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a World Cup win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate. Such Arab...
WTOP
Denmark calls on Euro 2020, Eriksen experience at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Denmark has been here before. The Danes face a tense, must-win game at the World Cup to make it through to the knockout stage, similar to what they needed to do at last year’s European Championship. In fact, it was much worse at Euro...
WTOP
Defending champion France becomes 1st team to reach round of 16 at World Cup in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France becomes 1st team to reach round of 16 at World Cup in Qatar. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Watch: Joao Felix Goal For Portugal v Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022
Joao Felix has given Portugal their second lead of the game as his goal puts them 2-1 up v Ghana. Watch his goal here.
WTOP
Iran shuts out noise at World Cup but United States looms
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a World Cup start clouded by a disastrous loss and persistent questions about the civil unrest back home, Iran is celebrating the prospect of its first ever trip to the knockout stage. But first, Team Melli faces the United States. Iran defeated Wales 2-0...
WTOP
France 2, Denmark 1
Second Half_1, France, Mbappe, (Hernandez), 61st minute; 2, Denmark, Christensen, (Andersen), 68th; 3, France, Mbappe, (Griezmann), 86th. Goalies_Denmark, Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Oliver Christensen; France, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola. Yellow Cards_Christensen, Denmark, 20th; Cornelius, Denmark, 23rd; Kounde, France, 43rd. Referee_Szymon Marciniak. Assistant Referees_Pawel Sokolnicki, Tomasz Listkiewicz, Tomasz Kwiatkowski....
WTOP
Australia 1, Tunisia 0
Tunisia 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Australia, Duke, 23rd minute. Goalies_Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne; Tunisia, Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen. Yellow Cards_Laidouni, Tunisia, 26th; Abdi, Tunisia, 64th; Sassi, Tunisia, 90th+3. Referee_Daniel Siebert. Assistant Referees_Rafael Foltyn, Jan Seidel, Bastian Dankert. 4th Official_Said...
WATCH: Piotr Zielinski Opens The Scoring For Poland Against Saudi Arabia
Poland winger Piotr Zielinski has opened the scoring against Saudi Arabia.
CBS Sports
Qatar vs. Senegal final score: FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts on the bring of elimination after 3-1 loss
Senegal won their second match of the 2022 World Cup against Qatar who are now one step away from being eliminated from their home competition. After losing the first two matches against Ecuador and Senegal, the hosts will now have to wait for the results of the match between Netherlands and Ecuador to understand if they still will be in the race to go through the next stage. However, this seems to be a very unlikely scenario, considering how the first two games went and that even if they aren't eliminated they would need to win against Netherlands and get help during the third round of matches.
WTOP
Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard sorry to disappoint mother
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Sorry, mom. Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard felt he disappointed his mother when Poland beat his team at the World Cup on Saturday. The French coach said before the match that it was going to be very special for her because her parents were Polish, “but she will wear her Saudi national shirt. Don’t worry.”
WTOP
Energy-rich Qatar faces fast-rising climate risks at home
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — At a suburban park near Doha, the capital city of Qatar, cool air from vents in the ground blasted joggers on a November day that reached almost 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit). The small park with air-conditioned paths is an apt illustration of...
coinchapter.com
Portugal National Team Fan Token (POR) tanks 18% despite World Cup win against Ghana
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Portugal National Team Fan Token (POR) on the Chiliz platform is tanking. Amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup, team fan tokens have become the talk of the town. Many traders have jumped on the opportunity to reap quick benefits from the outcome of the matches. Days...
FOX Sports
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Poland and Saudi Arabia squared off in the group stage of the World Cup. Poland’s goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saved a shot on goal early in the first half from Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Kanno. Poland’s Piotr Zielinski found the back of the net for a goal to give Poland an early lead. In 46’ Szczęsny struck again and saved a penalty kick from Salem Al Dawsari. Szczęsny continued to keep showing off saving more shots on goal to keep Saudi Arabia off the board. Robert Lewandowski hit the post on his first shot on goal, but came back in the 81' minute for his first FIFA World Cup goal. Poland won 2-0 giving Poland its largest win in a World Cup match since 2002.
Yardbarker
Hansi Flick prepares Germany for World Cup ‘final’ against Spain
Germany head coach Hansi Flick has challenged his players to react ahead of their 2022 World Cup clash with Spain. The four times winners endured a disastrous start to their Group E campaign in Qatar as Japan battled back to seal a 2-1 win in Doha. In contrast, Spain set...
