Action News Jax

Australia beats Tunisia 1-0 to revive its World Cup campaign

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
FOX Sports

Argentina vs. Mexico Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

After Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, they faced off against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico met Argentina’s speed of play from the jump and did a solid job at containing their attacks and shots on goal. In the 45th minute, Mexico’s Alexis Vega fired off a wicked free kick and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez made a spectacular diving save to hold the leveled score. Lionel Messi got going in the second half as he scored in the 64th minute. Then Enzo Fernández scored in the 87th to give Argentina a 2-0 victory.
AFP

Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap

Shafeeq Saqafi paid $3 for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when he sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doha to watch Lionel Messi's side salvage their World Cup. Many, like Saqafi, wear Argentina shirts.
WTOP

Flashes of Arab unity at World Cup after years of discontent

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia’s Salem Aldawsari fired a ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a World Cup win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate. Such Arab...
WTOP

Denmark calls on Euro 2020, Eriksen experience at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Denmark has been here before. The Danes face a tense, must-win game at the World Cup to make it through to the knockout stage, similar to what they needed to do at last year’s European Championship. In fact, it was much worse at Euro...
WTOP

Iran shuts out noise at World Cup but United States looms

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a World Cup start clouded by a disastrous loss and persistent questions about the civil unrest back home, Iran is celebrating the prospect of its first ever trip to the knockout stage. But first, Team Melli faces the United States. Iran defeated Wales 2-0...
WTOP

France 2, Denmark 1

Second Half_1, France, Mbappe, (Hernandez), 61st minute; 2, Denmark, Christensen, (Andersen), 68th; 3, France, Mbappe, (Griezmann), 86th. Goalies_Denmark, Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Oliver Christensen; France, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola. Yellow Cards_Christensen, Denmark, 20th; Cornelius, Denmark, 23rd; Kounde, France, 43rd. Referee_Szymon Marciniak. Assistant Referees_Pawel Sokolnicki, Tomasz Listkiewicz, Tomasz Kwiatkowski....
WTOP

Australia 1, Tunisia 0

Tunisia 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Australia, Duke, 23rd minute. Goalies_Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne; Tunisia, Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen. Yellow Cards_Laidouni, Tunisia, 26th; Abdi, Tunisia, 64th; Sassi, Tunisia, 90th+3. Referee_Daniel Siebert. Assistant Referees_Rafael Foltyn, Jan Seidel, Bastian Dankert. 4th Official_Said...
CBS Sports

Qatar vs. Senegal final score: FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts on the bring of elimination after 3-1 loss

Senegal won their second match of the 2022 World Cup against Qatar who are now one step away from being eliminated from their home competition. After losing the first two matches against Ecuador and Senegal, the hosts will now have to wait for the results of the match between Netherlands and Ecuador to understand if they still will be in the race to go through the next stage. However, this seems to be a very unlikely scenario, considering how the first two games went and that even if they aren't eliminated they would need to win against Netherlands and get help during the third round of matches.
WTOP

Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard sorry to disappoint mother

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Sorry, mom. Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard felt he disappointed his mother when Poland beat his team at the World Cup on Saturday. The French coach said before the match that it was going to be very special for her because her parents were Polish, “but she will wear her Saudi national shirt. Don’t worry.”
WTOP

Energy-rich Qatar faces fast-rising climate risks at home

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — At a suburban park near Doha, the capital city of Qatar, cool air from vents in the ground blasted joggers on a November day that reached almost 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit). The small park with air-conditioned paths is an apt illustration of...
FOX Sports

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Poland and Saudi Arabia squared off in the group stage of the World Cup. Poland’s goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saved a shot on goal early in the first half from Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Kanno. Poland’s Piotr Zielinski found the back of the net for a goal to give Poland an early lead. In 46’ Szczęsny struck again and saved a penalty kick from Salem Al Dawsari. Szczęsny continued to keep showing off saving more shots on goal to keep Saudi Arabia off the board. Robert Lewandowski hit the post on his first shot on goal, but came back in the 81' minute for his first FIFA World Cup goal. Poland won 2-0 giving Poland its largest win in a World Cup match since 2002.
Yardbarker

Hansi Flick prepares Germany for World Cup ‘final’ against Spain

Germany head coach Hansi Flick has challenged his players to react ahead of their 2022 World Cup clash with Spain. The four times winners endured a disastrous start to their Group E campaign in Qatar as Japan battled back to seal a 2-1 win in Doha. In contrast, Spain set...

