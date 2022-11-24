Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
2-4 Murray Street: Town Crest Prop Group LLC of Adams to Jp Parent Co LLC, $195,350 on 11/10/2022. 86-90 Park Street: Elise M. Minassian of Adams to Julie A. Zimmermann, $283,000 on 11/10/2022. 154 Columbia Street: Ann H. Clairmont and Rodney A. Clairmont of Adams to Timothy Leblanc, $78,000 on...
Olde World Christmas Market opens Saturday, Sunday at Hotel Bismarck in Westfield
WESTFIELD — The Olde World Christmas Market will be open this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bismarck Hotel, home of Pilgrim Candle at 16 Union Ave., Westfield, and every weekend through Dec. 17-18. More than 20 artists, crafters and home product vendors will display their wares in the halls and first floor of the historic hotel, built in 1899.
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys
Ah, the 80s. The decade of decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield's A.J. Enchill Appointed to Healey-Driscoll Transition Committee
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County will have representation on the Healey-Driscoll administration's transition committee that deals with the workforce and economy. Last week, it was announced that Pittsfield native A.J. Enchill, who is president and executive director of the Berkshire Black Economic Council, is serving as co-chair of the "jobs and a flourishing economy for all" policy committee.
MassLive.com
Chicopee Schools expanding free preschool after opening classes in September
CHICOPEE – A free preschool program started this year in city schools has proved so popular that the School Department is already expanding it to add another class. “It is wonderful,” said Michelle Pete, the principal of Fairview Veterans Elementary School. “We know we are going to have at least 30 kids who are prepared for kindergarten.”
Westfield center will handle Southwick’s emergency dispatch starting Dec. 1
WESTFIELD — After more than a year of construction and preparation, Southwick’s emergency dispatching will now come from Westfield, as the Westfield Regional Public Safety Center goes live Dec. 1. For years, all 911 calls from Southwick would be answered by dispatchers sitting in the Southwick Police Department...
iBerkshires.com
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley
Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Open Pantry’s annual Thanksgiving dinner returns in-person in Springfield
After being slightly altered due to the pandemic, the open pantry's annual thanksgiving dinner will return Thursday to its in-person format.
Plumley Village residents displaced by fire offered Thanksgiving meals by building owner
Residents of a Worcester apartment building that were displaced by an electrical fire on Thanksgiving Day aren’t going without Thanksgiving dinner thanks to their property owner. The Community Builders, the nonprofit owner and manager of Plumley Village residential community on Laurel Street in Worcester, distributed Thanksgiving meals, cases of...
Accident on I-91 North sends four to hospital
The Springfield Fire Department went to an accident on I-91 North in Chicopee early Thursday night.
City Council to vote on a special permit for a new trampoline park at Springfield Plaza on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Fall River resident Jun Zhang will go before the City Council on Monday to request a special permit to operate an indoor trampoline park in the Springfield Plaza. Funcity Trampoline Park has locations in Seekonk, New Britain, Connecticut, and Goffstown, New Hampshire. Each site offers trampolines, a...
MassLive.com
