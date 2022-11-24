ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

WTAJ

How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need.  According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals.  The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
WOODLAND, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRE DESTROYS HOME ON WARREN ROAD

Crews from six fire stations were called out Saturday afternoon to a fire between Indiana and McIntyre. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first call went out at 1:16 PM for a structure fire at the Fancella House at 4610 Warren Road. Indiana Company Four, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and the county’s HAZMAT team were initially called out, with Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments called out 30 minutes later to provide assistance and Brush Valley and Iselin called in for standby detail.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

RIFLE DEER, EXTENDED BEAR SEASONS START TODAY

One part of the Thanksgiving weekend tradition is the start of rifle deer season, which is today. But there may be more hunters in the woods than normal because this year, rifle deer season coincides with the extended bear season. Indiana County’s three wildlife management units, 2C, 2D and 2E,...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

BIG WEEKEND IN THE WOODS CALLS FOR CAUTION ON THE ROADS

Pennsylvania drivers need to be extra cautious this weekend as the two-week firearms deer season begins, coinciding with the extended bear season. That means a lot of hunters in the woods as early as today, getting their deer stands ready. And it means animals moving out of the woods and onto the roads.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday

Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
BUTLER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request

Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

DAVIS E. “SONNY” FOREMAN, 95

Davis E. “Sonny” Foreman, 95, of Black Lick, PA passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Lynn Haven Personal Care Home, Black Lick, PA. The son of Davis A. and Inez (Gabelli) Foreman, he was born June 25, 1927, in Palmertown, PA. Sonny was employed for many...
BLACK LICK, PA
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting holiday festivals is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WTAJ

Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Saxonburg Parade Gets Underway Friday

Preparations are underway for another edition of the Saxonburg Holiday Parade. The annual parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday highlighted by the Knoch Marching Band. But, the evening includes plenty of activities on Main Street. There will be free horse and buggy rides, a holiday market, and of course a chance to meet with Santa at the library.
SAXONBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

HANDFUL OF CALLS REPORTED ON FRIDAY

First repsponders had a relatively quiet day on Friday with just a handful of calls reported by Indiana County 911. The first call of the day was on Route 119 South at Snyder Lane in Black Lick Township as Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for a one-vehicle accident at 6:55 AM. Black Lick fire officials said on the department’s Facebook page that a vehicle had drifted into the median. There were no injuries reported and fire crews provided traffic control until the State Police arrived on-scene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler County Tourism Beginning ’30 Days Of Giveaways’

The Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau is bringing back a popular giveaway contest this holiday season. 30 Days of Giveaways officially kicks off this Friday. The online campaign offers more than $4,000 worth of prizes donated by local tourism partners. Gifts range from golf passes, spa services, art classes,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

HOUSE FIRE, OTHER CALLS MAKE FOR BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

First responders were busy with three calls reported on Monday, including one at a farm house in Washington Township. At 9:17 AM on Monday, Creekside, Plumville, Marion Center, and Elderton fire departments along with the county RIT team and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched to 787 Frick Road near Creekside. Clymer, Coal Run-McIntyre and Iselin-West Lebanon fire departments were called for standby detail within an hour, and Rural Valley and Dayton fire departments were dispatched to provide manpower on the scene at 9:52 AM. Officials with the Plumville Fire Department said that when they got there, fire was showing from one side of the house, and within 20 minutes of the arrival of first responders, the house collapsed in on itself.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA

