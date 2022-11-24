ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Titusville Herald

North Texas plays UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-3) vs. North Texas Mean Green (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington Seahawks and the North Texas Mean Green square off at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas. The Mean Green have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. North Texas averages 9.3 turnovers per game and...
WILMINGTON, NC
Titusville Herald

Lamar visits SMU after Phelps' 21-point performance

Lamar Cardinals (3-3) at SMU Mustangs (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -18.5; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Zhruic Phelps scored 21 points in SMU's 76-72 overtime loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The Mustangs have gone 2-2 at home. SMU is 1-3 against opponents...
BEAUMONT, TX
Titusville Herald

No. 2 Stanford 87, Grambling St. 50

GRAMBLING ST. (1-6) Gardner 3-5 3-4 11, Blake 1-6 0-0 2, Maples 4-9 3-4 13, Morrow 3-10 1-2 8, Saxon 0-6 0-0 0, Plater 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 2-6 0-0 5, Chairs 2-3 0-0 5, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Christian 0-1 0-0 0, Eniafe 0-0 0-0 0, McLaurin 2-5 2-2 6, Totals 17-53 9-12 50.
GRAMBLING, LA

