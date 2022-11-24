Read full article on original website
q30tv.com
Bobcats Stunned in Brisk Burlington Thriller
When looking back at this team in a few years, we will remember a group of young men from wildly different backgrounds coming together to achieve a goal that some had been working towards for the entirety of their college careers. And a freezing cold night in Burlington, Vt. “We...
middlebury.edu
Middlebury Falls To #14 Plattsburgh State In FirstLight Shootout Opener
The Middlebury men's hockey team dropped a 5-0 decision to 14th-ranked Plattsburgh State in the opening game of the FirstLight Shootout hosted by Norwich. The Panthers will play on Saturday in the tournament's consolation game against #12 Aurora at 4:00 p.m. HIGHLIGHTS. The Cardinals jumped ahead in the first period...
WCAX
Killington World Cup kicks off Friday
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Killington World Cup kicks off on Friday, bringing amazing athletes to Vermont to compete. The Audi FIS Ski World Cup is an international event that has the best female alpine skiers in the world competing. In addition to the races, there’s also music and vendors....
Boston Globe
Mikaela Shiffrin set to continue pursuit of wins record as World Cup arrives at Killington this weekend
Shiffrin has 76 World Cup victories and is the only woman to win the slalom event in the five years it has been held at Vermont's Killington ski area. The Killington Cup is set to return on Thanksgiving weekend, bringing the best women’s ski racers in the world to Vermont for its annual FIS World Cup event.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?
Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
nbcboston.com
Vermont Landmark Flips Switch on ‘Winter Lights' for Holiday Season
A Vermont landmark is ready to flip the switch on its holiday celebration known as Winter Lights. Fourteen buildings and gardens on the grounds of Shelburne Museum are decked out in what is estimated to be more than 250,000 LED bulbs. One of the highlights is the early 1900s Steamboat...
Inside one man’s quest to bring performing arts back to Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium
Jim Lockridge, the director of a Vermont music nonprofit, has leveraged his role in the city’s arts scene into a vocal campaign to preserve the historic building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inside one man’s quest to bring performing arts back to Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium.
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Former state representative Dick Lawrence dies
LYNDON, Vt. — A well-known Vermont lawmaker from the Northeast Kingdom has died. Republican Dick Lawrence of Lyndonville served seven terms in the state House of Representatives, where he was vice chair of the agriculture committee. Lawrence stepped down in 2019. He died on Thursday morning at the age...
WCAX
Church St. tree lighting ceremony kicks off holidays in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Hundreds of tiny tots with their eyes all aglow gathered on Church Street on Friday night for the annual lighting of the tree. The massive Colorado blue spruce that was donated to the city has roughly 100,000 lights on it. The tree this year comes from a...
Revolution Kitchen in Burlington Sold to New Owner
Burlington's vegetarian restaurant baton has been passed. On Thanksgiving eve, chefs and co-owners Debra and Peter Maisel sold Revolution Kitchen at 9 Center Street to Karen Barchowski. The new owner and experienced chef is relocating to Vermont from Flagler Beach, Fla., where she most recently owned beachside mainstay Sally's Ice Cream for a decade.
Vermont man arrested in connection to two-day, multi-state crime spree
Police say a formerly incarcerated Vermont man has found himself back in prison after he was arrested in connection to a lengthy crime spree. Around 9 a.m. this morning, Winooski, Burlington and South Burlington police apprehended 38-year-old David Oleson in connection to the two-day, multi-state crime spree near 222 Riverside Avenue in Burlington. Burlington police say the […]
Barton Chronicle
State wants ARPA cash to go to Kingdom towns
NEWPORT — The meeting room in the Emory Hebard State Office Building here was jam packed on November 17, with a crowd of state employees, local town administrators, elected officials, and nonprofit leaders. The local participants from Orleans and Essex counties were there to hear from state leaders about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money available to them for projects.
WCAX
Hot deals this holiday season thanks to pandemic inventory
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Black Friday is the unofficial holiday after Thanksgiving, prompting people to turn their attention to gift-giving. And a financial expert says this season shoppers will find some of the best deals ever. After months of not being able to find what you want on the shelf,...
WCAX
So. Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are investigating a gunfire incident that happened at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they got reports of two cars driving erratically around Hinesburg Road and Cheese Factory Road. Later, Hinesburg Police stopped a car involved in the South Burlington incident. Police interviewed...
WCAX
Plattsburgh Fire Dept. mourns local hero
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A retired city of Plattsburgh firefighter and 9/11 first responder has died from cancer. The Plattsburgh Fire chief says Scott LaFlesh, a 24-year veteran of the department, died from cancer attributed to his work at ground zero in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks. The 49-year-old retired last February due to his illness.
Burlington emergency shelter pod community can’t open until early January
At different points in time, several obstacles have pushed back the opening of the Old North End emergency shelter pods.
Barton Chronicle
Man charged in fatal accident
NEWPORT — On November 15 Tanner W. Flynn, 32, of Irasburg appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to plead innocent to a felony charge of grossly negligent driving resulting in the death of 36-year-old Eric Fillmore of Derby. Judge Lisa Warren released Mr. Flynn on...
Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop
Dylan LaMere reportedly told police he was responding to a fatal accident when his Jeep was pulled over shortly after 3 a.m. A police investigation found there had been no such crash. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop.
