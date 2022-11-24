Hundreds of members of The Club at Castlewood flocked to the hillside venue to celebrate the reopening of its clubhouse Nov. 12. The clubhouse opened in 1972 and had not seen significant updates since that time. The club was being pressured by Alameda County to bring the building into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act that passed in 1991. The club was rebranded earlier this year to The Club at Castlewood from its prior Castlewood Country Club. The name change was designed to signify it’s now a family-oriented club with something for everyone.

CASTLEWOOD, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO