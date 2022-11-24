Read full article on original website
Freidel gets best of Jacks, JMU a 79-60 winner
SAVANNAH, G.A. (SDSU) – James Madison shot 50% from the field and recorded 14 steals en route to a 79-60 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Hostilo Community Classic in Enmarket Arena. The Jackrabbits got off to a strong start hitting their first three 3-pointers of the contest and jumped […]
wsucougars.com
Cougs return home this Monday against South Dakota State
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State women's basketball team returns to the friendly confines of Beasley Coliseum this Monday, Nov. 28, as the Cougars host South Dakota State. Tip-off against the Jackrabbits is set for 7 p.m. PT. WASHINGTON STATE (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) vs. South Dakota State (4-2, 0-0...
Titusville Herald
No. 7 Notre Dame 90, American U. 65
NOTRE DAME (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.774, FT .683. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Mabrey 3-7, Miles 1-2, Westbeld 0-2, Citron 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Westbeld 2, Watson 1, Marshall 1) Turnovers: 16 (Miles 6, Watson 2, Westbeld 2, Citron 2, Brown 2, Ebo 1, Team 1) Steals: 8 (Bransford 3, Miles...
KELOLAND TV
Watch: Turkeys graze in Sioux Falls ahead of Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several turkeys grazed around Sioux Falls in November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. KELOLAND Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot footage of wildlife around Sioux Falls, including several turkeys. The video highlights more than 100 seconds of nature around Sioux Falls from earlier in November.
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
knuj.net
South Dakota Man Injured in Highway 14 Accident
South Dakota man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one car rollover Friday night around 9:49pm. 71 year old James Edwin Schmaedeke of Brookings, South Dakota lost control of his Ford Five Hundred while eastbound on Highway 14 and it rolled stopping in the ditch. Schmaedeke was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center. The accident was on Highway 14 at 280th Avenue in Prairieville Township of Brown County.
hubcityradio.com
Board of Regents to review their policies following a drag show done at SDSU
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office.
wnax.com
SDSU Drag Show Gets Attention
A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures…..https://on.soundcloud.com/SieM2. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office…..https://on.soundcloud.com/wbHL5.
KELOLAND TV
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG, three people were arrested on Thanksgiving Eve after an altercation led to multiple non-fatal stabbings. KXLG says deputies were called out to a bar in northern Florence, SD, after two suspects, Trevor Murray and Leah Knapp from Sioux Falls, were involved in a physical altercation with a third suspect, Cory Rislov. After Rislov attempted to hit Murray, Murray brandished a knife and stabbed Rislov on the side of his face.
KELOLAND TV
Parade of Lights float aglow with 50,000 bulbs
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses and organizations are putting the finishing touches on their festive floats ahead of Friday’s Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls. One award-winning crew from last year is hoping to take home the top prize again, by doubling-down on its number of lights.
kelo.com
Changing weather early next week could impact travel plans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While we are enjoying the Thanksgiving weekend weather, the Sioux Falls National Weather Service is keeping an eye on snow and colder temperatures early next week. With accumulating snowfall likely, the weather service says now is the time to start thinking about travel plans Monday night into Tuesday. They remind travelers to have a safety kit in their vehicle and hit the road with a full tank of gas. While the track and intensity are still uncertain, the National Weather Services advises monitoring the forecast to be prepared.
KELOLAND TV
Crash causes power outage in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash has caused a power outage in eastern Sioux Falls early Thanksgiving morning. Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND News a car crashed into a power pole along 26th Street between Bahnson Ave. and Cleveland Ave. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run and a man and a woman fled the scene on foot. Police believe alcohol was a factor and haven’t located the suspects.
brookingsradio.com
Eight COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota, including one in Brookings County
Eight COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update, the statewide total is now 3096. One of the deaths was in Brookings County. There have been 847 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have decreased by eleven to 72. There have been 267,689 total cases.
KELOLAND TV
Person hit by vehicle at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene. Sioux Falls Police tells KELOLAND News that one person was hit by a vehicle at the 18th Amendment.
KELOLAND TV
Fears of a diesel fuel shortage are waning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On one of the busiest travel days of the year, drivers are seeing a slight dip in gas prices across the country, but fears over a diesel fuel shortage are climbing. Earlier this month, a major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of a “shortage”...
calmatters.network
Castlewood members celebrate clubhouse reopening
Hundreds of members of The Club at Castlewood flocked to the hillside venue to celebrate the reopening of its clubhouse Nov. 12. The clubhouse opened in 1972 and had not seen significant updates since that time. The club was being pressured by Alameda County to bring the building into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act that passed in 1991. The club was rebranded earlier this year to The Club at Castlewood from its prior Castlewood Country Club. The name change was designed to signify it’s now a family-oriented club with something for everyone.
siouxfalls.business
Steel District’s ‘once in a lifetime’ condos hit the market
This paid Executive Home is sponsored by The Steel District. There’s simply no other location in Sioux Falls like it: This is your chance to live above or footsteps away from the Falls of the Big Sioux River. The Steel District is offering its limited inventory of ground-level brownstone-style...
