Rangers: Michael Beale in talks over becoming new Ibrox manager

Rangers have held talks with Michael Beale about the Queens Park Rangers manager succeeding Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Discussions with Beale, who spent three years at Ibrox as part of Steven Gerrard's coaching staff, are believed to be at an advanced stage. Other candidates have also been considered and spoken to,...
Scottish Premiership: Who is exceeding their expected goals? And who isn't?

They are the marmite of modern football. Either loved or hated. With statistics, there is no in between. Some would argue that only one stat ultimately matters - the digits on the scoreboard - but it's increasingly difficult to argue against the importance of, and interest in, some of the more unusual numbers now attached to matches.
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Johnson, Beale, Hearts, Hibernian, Aberdeen

Montreal defender Alistair Johnston says he is "excited" to be linked with a move to Celtic and revealed that his phone has been "blowing up" with all the messages he has been receiving about the potential switch. (Scotsman) A verbal deal has been agreed between Celtic and Montreal for the...
Newcastle Falcons: Josh Peters' unlikely rugby journey to the Premiership

The accent is south London and the cultural influences are from southern Spain, but the rugby is now north-east England. This is the backdrop of Spain international Josh Peters. It is a journey that took him from England to the Costa del Sol and back to Newcastle Falcons via Oundle...
Warrington: Matty Russell signs 12-month deal for second spell at club

Warrington Wolves have signed Matty Russell on a 12-month deal as the winger begins a second spell at the club. The Scotland international was with the Wolves from 2014 to 2018, scoring 31 tries in 97 games. Since then, Russell, 29, has played for Toronto Wolfpack, Leigh Centurions and most...
'﻿I felt like going home and crying'

D﻿id you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. '﻿The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
'A positive and unsung hero'

T﻿wo-time European Cup winner Alan Kennedy has paid tribute to the late David Johnson, marking the former Liverpool striker as an "unsung hero" who was "appreciated" by players and staff at the club. J﻿ohnson - seen alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish in the image - died on Wednesday at the...
Constitution Hill shines in Fighting Fifth victory at Newcastle

Constitution Hill looked impressive on his seasonal return with victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle. Nicky Henderson's unbeaten charge, who went off at 1-4, was due to run last weekend at Ascot but withdrew because of unsuitable ground. But the favourite for March's Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham put...
Friday's gossip: Trossard, Ronaldo, Arteta, Rabiot, Moukoko, Santos

Chelsea are ready to open talks with Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27, whose contract at Brighton expires next summer. (Football Insider) Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are exploring a deal to sign Portugal and former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. (Sky Sports) Real Madrid say it "would not make sense...
Brother's home town tribute for Dumfries DJ Jamie Roy

South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. A celebration of the life of Scottish DJ Jamie Roy - who died earlier this year - is being held in his home town. It has been organised by his older brother, Lee Clark, on Saturday at the spot where they started their Funktion nights together 13 years ago.
World Cup: Newcastle England fans 'disappointed' after game switches off

Fans were left "disappointed" after a fanzone event streaming England's World Cup clash against the USA appeared to get stuck on the wrong channel. Technical problems meant the crowd in Newcastle missed the start of the second half of Friday's 0-0 draw. There were chants of "we want out money...
K﻿nighton rules out another bid

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. M﻿ichael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director. I﻿f...
Rhys Carre: Turnbull questions Cardiff prop's Wales omission

Prop Rhys Carre's absence from Wales' autumn squad has been questioned by his Cardiff team-mate Josh Turnbull. Carre and Turnbull are currently in South Africa on United Rugby Championship duty. Wales coach Wayne Pivac questioned Carre's fitness when explaining his autumn omission. Wales aim to recover from defeat by Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
Liverpool FC to Lose Sporting Director Julian Ward After Just One Year

Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 Premier League season expecting to battle for the title with Manchester City. Instead, they went into the World Cup break in sixth, 15 points off the pace set by surprise leaders Arsenal. Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 season seemingly under steady ownership, with most expecting...

