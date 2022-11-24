Read full article on original website
BBC
Rangers: Michael Beale in talks over becoming new Ibrox manager
Rangers have held talks with Michael Beale about the Queens Park Rangers manager succeeding Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Discussions with Beale, who spent three years at Ibrox as part of Steven Gerrard's coaching staff, are believed to be at an advanced stage. Other candidates have also been considered and spoken to,...
BBC
Scottish Premiership: Who is exceeding their expected goals? And who isn't?
They are the marmite of modern football. Either loved or hated. With statistics, there is no in between. Some would argue that only one stat ultimately matters - the digits on the scoreboard - but it's increasingly difficult to argue against the importance of, and interest in, some of the more unusual numbers now attached to matches.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Johnson, Beale, Hearts, Hibernian, Aberdeen
Montreal defender Alistair Johnston says he is "excited" to be linked with a move to Celtic and revealed that his phone has been "blowing up" with all the messages he has been receiving about the potential switch. (Scotsman) A verbal deal has been agreed between Celtic and Montreal for the...
BBC
Newcastle Falcons: Josh Peters' unlikely rugby journey to the Premiership
The accent is south London and the cultural influences are from southern Spain, but the rugby is now north-east England. This is the backdrop of Spain international Josh Peters. It is a journey that took him from England to the Costa del Sol and back to Newcastle Falcons via Oundle...
Harry Kane felt discomfort in injured foot against USA, reveals Southgate
The England coach has confirmed his captain is still affected by an injury sustained in the opening group game against Iran but will be fit to face Wales
BBC
Warrington: Matty Russell signs 12-month deal for second spell at club
Warrington Wolves have signed Matty Russell on a 12-month deal as the winger begins a second spell at the club. The Scotland international was with the Wolves from 2014 to 2018, scoring 31 tries in 97 games. Since then, Russell, 29, has played for Toronto Wolfpack, Leigh Centurions and most...
BBC
Bolton Wanderers to face Manchester United Under-21s in Papa Johns Trophy last 16
Bolton Wanderers will host Manchester United Under-21s in the last 16 of the Papa Johns Trophy. The League One club - winners of the competition in 1989 - saw off Barrow in the second round on Tuesday and will now face United's youngsters for a place in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile,...
BBC
'I felt like going home and crying'
Did you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. 'The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
BBC
'A positive and unsung hero'
Two-time European Cup winner Alan Kennedy has paid tribute to the late David Johnson, marking the former Liverpool striker as an "unsung hero" who was "appreciated" by players and staff at the club. Johnson - seen alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish in the image - died on Wednesday at the...
BBC
Constitution Hill shines in Fighting Fifth victory at Newcastle
Constitution Hill looked impressive on his seasonal return with victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle. Nicky Henderson's unbeaten charge, who went off at 1-4, was due to run last weekend at Ascot but withdrew because of unsuitable ground. But the favourite for March's Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham put...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Trossard, Ronaldo, Arteta, Rabiot, Moukoko, Santos
Chelsea are ready to open talks with Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27, whose contract at Brighton expires next summer. (Football Insider) Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are exploring a deal to sign Portugal and former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. (Sky Sports) Real Madrid say it "would not make sense...
BBC
Brother's home town tribute for Dumfries DJ Jamie Roy
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. A celebration of the life of Scottish DJ Jamie Roy - who died earlier this year - is being held in his home town. It has been organised by his older brother, Lee Clark, on Saturday at the spot where they started their Funktion nights together 13 years ago.
BBC
World Cup: Newcastle England fans 'disappointed' after game switches off
Fans were left "disappointed" after a fanzone event streaming England's World Cup clash against the USA appeared to get stuck on the wrong channel. Technical problems meant the crowd in Newcastle missed the start of the second half of Friday's 0-0 draw. There were chants of "we want out money...
BBC
Jofra Archer: Ben Stokes wants England bowler 'fit and ready' for Ashes next summer
Ben Stokes says he wants Jofra Archer to be "fit and ready" for the Ashes against Australia next summer. Archer, 27, made his comeback after 16 months out for England Lions in this week's tour match against England. With the match in Abu Dhabi heading for a draw, Friday's final...
BBC
Knighton rules out another bid
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Michael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director. If...
BBC
Rhys Carre: Turnbull questions Cardiff prop's Wales omission
Prop Rhys Carre's absence from Wales' autumn squad has been questioned by his Cardiff team-mate Josh Turnbull. Carre and Turnbull are currently in South Africa on United Rugby Championship duty. Wales coach Wayne Pivac questioned Carre's fitness when explaining his autumn omission. Wales aim to recover from defeat by Georgia...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC to Lose Sporting Director Julian Ward After Just One Year
Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 Premier League season expecting to battle for the title with Manchester City. Instead, they went into the World Cup break in sixth, 15 points off the pace set by surprise leaders Arsenal. Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 season seemingly under steady ownership, with most expecting...
South Africa pick up cudgel and rapier to bury England | Andy Bull
There was no thrilling Twickenham comeback this time as savvy Springboks come out on top in attritional battle
