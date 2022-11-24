ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed Suspects Rob CVS, Steal From Pharmacy

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA: Two suspects were outstanding early Wednesday morning after an armed robbery at a CVS located on the 2500 block of Glendale Boulevard in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Zak Holman / KNN

The suspects robbed the CVS and its pharmacy around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division officers responded and found that the suspects had taken an unknown amount of U.S. currency, along with an unknown quantity of pharmaceutical drugs from the pharmacy.

A possible suspect vehicle was located in the area of the I-5 and the 2 Freeway, but that individual did not match the description and was released.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

john smith
2d ago

WHY WOULD A CVS BE OPEN AT 11:30 PM??????FREAKS COME OUT AT NIGHT AND THE POLICE IS SHORT HANDED EVERYONE IN LA KNOWS THAT But don't worry that new mayor will fix everything.... LoL

Jamie Marie Davis (Sweet Marie)
2d ago

CVS, some are open 24hrs because of the Pharmacy. And thank God they are. The issue is not the hours of operation, what remains is the decline in self control. People commit crimes in broad daylight and never get caught. Living in times where there is so little regard for human life and the I want it all right now and have done nothing to earn it attitudes come from behavioral non discipline. There is no excuse for petty crime. I think the punishments should be more strict

Guest
2d ago

Welcome to Socialist California. You need something don’t bother working. Just go into any store and steal it. No one is allowed to defend their shops and possessions - our DA frowns on such thins. Help yourselves oh and vote Dummocrat. You will need to pawn what you steal if you want to pay for gas. Unless of course you find a way to steal that too.

