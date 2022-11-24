Armed Suspects Rob CVS, Steal From Pharmacy

Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA: Two suspects were outstanding early Wednesday morning after an armed robbery at a CVS located on the 2500 block of Glendale Boulevard in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The suspects robbed the CVS and its pharmacy around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division officers responded and found that the suspects had taken an unknown amount of U.S. currency, along with an unknown quantity of pharmaceutical drugs from the pharmacy.

A possible suspect vehicle was located in the area of the I-5 and the 2 Freeway, but that individual did not match the description and was released.

