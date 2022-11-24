Final 2022 High School Football Standings

Related
OHSAA football playoffs: How Northeast Ohio teams fared in 2022 state semifinals
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how Northeast Ohio high school football teams fared in the state semifinal round of the OHSAA playoffs. Click on the score to read the game story. This post will be updated.
2022 Ohio high school football state championship schedule | OHSAA state finals in Canton
Four of the seven Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship football games are set for next week in Canton. Eight teams punched their tickets Friday to play in the games scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Thursday's game is for the Division II title, while Divisions I, III and V play on Friday. ...
Ohio high school football state semifinal scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teams remain in the Ohio high school football playoffs which have reached the state semifinal round. In Division 1, Gahanna looks to continue its best season in school history when the Lions face defending state champion St. Edward in Mansfield. In Division 3, Bloom-Carroll is making its third-straight appearance in […]
Canfield punches ticket to state championship game
Canfield topped Holy Name 38-21 in the Division III State Semifinals at Euclid high school on Friday night.
Maria Stein, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sidney Daily News
2022-23 Shelby County boys basketball preview: Sidney looks to keep up success
SIDNEY — Sidney coach John Willoughby said he’s a “goals guy,” but doesn’t set goals. “I don’t like to state every year something like, ‘The league title is our goal,” Willoughby said after a practice on Friday. “What I like to say is that we should be competitive every year, no matter talent or whatever. We should be competitive every year.
Prep Roundup: Chippewa's Denny Schrock wins 700th game as head coach
Friday, Nov. 25 GIRLS BASKETBALL Chippewa 63, Rootstown 52 The name Denny Schrock has been synonymous with girls basketball in Wayne County for decades. And for good reason. He's won...
The Marion Star
