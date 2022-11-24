Read full article on original website
BBC
Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Popculture
Christmas Candy Recalled
A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Woman passing a council flowerbed notices 'decorative plant' which turns out to be the world's deadliest shrub and contains 6,000 times more poison than cyanide when its seeds
A woman in North Wales was left shocked after spotting the world's deadliest plant, which contains a substance 6,000 times more poisonous than cyanide, in a council flowerbed. The flower, called Ricinnus Communis and known as the Castor Oil plant, was named by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's most poisonous.
Popculture
Wine Recall Declared
Before you reach for that bottle of wine for a relaxing evening at home, you're going to want to check the label to make sure it isn't subject to recall. Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine is being pulled from store shelves and consumers are being advised not to drink it after the product was recalled by Delibo Wine Agencies in October due to the presence of undeclared sulfites.
Phys.org
World's heaviest flying bird may be self-medicating on plants used in traditional medicine
If you see a great bustard (Otis tarda) in the wild, you're unlikely to forget it. Massive, colorful, and impossible to mistake, they are the heaviest birds living today capable of flight, with the greatest size difference between the sexes. They are also "lek breeders," where males gather at chosen sites to put on an audiovisual show for the visiting females, who choose a mate based on his appearance and the quality of his showbirdship.
vinlove.net
9X boy earns hundreds of millions per month from the hobby of ‘green glass’
Mr. Tien Manh (31 years old, in Hanoi) earns 80-100 million VND/month from creating many mini-ecosystems, attracting many customers to buy and display. ($1=25,000 VND) Gardens with miniature ecosystems in glass cabinets (often called terrariums – green glass cages) have appeared for a long time, but in recent years, they have become closer and more popular because many people buy them. display in living room space, desk… In addition to aesthetics, the terrarium is quite cheap and suitable for any space. Without too much care, a terrarium can last for many years, even decades.
Foster Farms recalls 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco that may contain plastic
Foster Farms is recalling nearly 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco warehouse stores after some customers found pieces of hard, clear plastic in their frozen meat, federal inspectors said. The fully cooked, breaded chicken breast patties are sold frozen in 80-ounce plastic bags. The products were produced Aug. 11...
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause. TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces)...
Celebrate Thanksgiving This Year With Native American Recipes
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and it just dawned on me that I've lived in America almost all my life. And yet, I never actually tried the first type of cuisine that ever existed in this country: Native American food. Strange, considering that we celebrate Thanksgiving as an event where Indigenous peoples helped white settlers survive a tough winter, isn't it?
vinlove.net
Admire the classical beauty of the Don Ca arch bridge at the foot of Hai Van mountain
Hai Van mountain range is not only famous for the “first majestic landscape” on the top but also has the famous Don Ca arch bridge at the foot of the mountain with a different “classical beauty”, attracting tourists. True to its name, Don Ca arch bridge...
vinlove.net
The owner of a sculpture from tree roots has a Vietnamese record
The World Records Union and the Central Association of Vietnam Records have just recognized and set a record for Nguyen Truong Tien’s collection of sculptures from tree roots “Cuu Long Tranh Chau”. The work “Cuu Long Tranh Chau” monolithic roots was recognized as a record with a...
vinlove.net
Why is Ba Den Mountain – the place with the highest bronze Buddha statue in Vietnam called “First Thien Son”?
Ba Den Mountain is located in a mountainous area containing many thrilling anecdotes from the past and has become a famous tourist area today. On November 24, i.e. on the 1st day of the 11th lunar month, on the top of Ba Den mountain, a billowing cloud appeared in the shape of a “flying saucer” that fascinated many people. It is known that this is the phenomenon of lenticular clouds, which are not only circular clouds covering the top of the mountain, but also very rare stratified clouds. Because they only appear in mountains that reach enough altitude and are cold.
vinlove.net
Western standard family restaurant
CAN THO – Diners coming to the restaurant can enjoy more than 30 dishes served in the style of traditional rice trays of families in the Southwest region. Photo: Internet (vinlove.net)
Woman Takes Kitchen Floor Mat to the Carwash and You Won’t Believe the Transformation
Also, who knew you could take rugs to the carwash?!
vinlove.net
‘Terraces’ of wild sunflowers dyed yellow by R’Chai volcano
Wild sunflowers stretch from the top to the foot of R’Chai volcano, on the slopes, making the mountain this season look like terraced fields in the Northwest of the ripe rice season. R’Chai is located along provincial road 724, in R’Chai 3 village, Phu Hoi commune, Duc Trong district,...
grainvalleynews.com
Using Fireplace Wood Ashes in the Garden
Nothing is cozier than a wood burning fireplace on a cold winter night. Once that fire is gone, ashes make a great soil amendment and have been used by gardeners for generations. Ashes are a good source of plant nutrients, especially calcium. While the calcium is good for plant health, it can work similarly to lime and effect soil pH, the acidity, neutrality, or alkalinity, of the soil. Excessive use of wood ash can lead to a pH above the ideal level, which in turn can affect nutrient availability.
TODAY.com
Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains
Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
myzeo.com
7 Tips for preparing for winter
There is no set time for your boiler to break or pipes to freeze. But whenever it happens, it leads to big chaos that comes with headaches and expensive home repairs. But if you prepare for winter beforehand, you can reduce the damage. The best practice is to prepare your...
realhomes.com
The mattress topper that transformed my rental bed has 38% off for Black Friday
If you rent and have found yourself sleeping on a mattress that you didn't get to choose, but that you're not able to replace either, you might feel a little shortchanged. It's not the end of the world if it's comfy, but if it's not, that's another story. I ended up in this exact same situation not long ago. And as someone who usually has no trouble sleeping, the fact that I couldn't get along with my mattress was a big deal.
