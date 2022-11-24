Ba Den Mountain is located in a mountainous area containing many thrilling anecdotes from the past and has become a famous tourist area today. On November 24, i.e. on the 1st day of the 11th lunar month, on the top of Ba Den mountain, a billowing cloud appeared in the shape of a “flying saucer” that fascinated many people. It is known that this is the phenomenon of lenticular clouds, which are not only circular clouds covering the top of the mountain, but also very rare stratified clouds. Because they only appear in mountains that reach enough altitude and are cold.

