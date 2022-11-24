Read full article on original website
Woman Says People Who Put Christmas Decorations Up Early Are ‘Attention Seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas
We think pool noodles might be more of a winter staple now TBH
intheknow.com
Little boy’s bracelet doesn’t say what he thinks it says, and mom is in stitches
A little boy’s literacy level led to a hilarious misunderstanding with his mom over a word bracelet. TikTok mom @cheddarblob went viral when she shared a video of her young son’s accidental dirty joke. The kid made an honest mistake when he found a beaded bracelet in his grandmother’s room and put it on.
Upworthy
Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
Woman had to spend $1,000 removing massive knot from her hair
A woman had to fork out a whopping $1,000 to get rid of a huge knot in her hair after unsuccessfully trying to remove it herself with hair masks, olive oil and even fabric softener. Elle Batchelor, 33, went for a swim in the ocean in Sydney, New South Wales,...
Hero girl, 7, saves toddler's life when she spotted the baby slip silently into a public pool and jumped in to save her from drowning
A seven year-old-girl is being hailed a hero after she dived into a public pool without a moment's hesitation to rescue a toddler who could have drowned. Phoebe Van Neil, a year 2 student from Perth, was on holiday at Broome in Western Australia's far north-west with her family this month when she noticed the toddler had fallen in the water.
After man finds friend frozen solid, doctors were surprised by the unexpected
The human body is a phenomenal thing. When Jean Hilliard, then 19 years old, was returning home from a night out in 1980, her automobile skidded on a patch of ice and went into a ditch. She knew she would have to walk to get assistance because her wheels were totally buried in the snow.
Upworthy
Adorable dog wins hearts after shelter jokingly begs people to 'adopt this hot mess'
After a North Carolina animal shelter made a funny appeal for his adoption, a 110-pound Mastiff might soon find his forever home. Burke County Animal Services posted a photo of Billy Bob in his full splendor hanging out of a van on Facebook on Wednesday. Billy Bob weighs 110 pounds, the group stated in the caption, adding that his "tongue hangs out way too much..."
15 of the Best Christmas Trees for Every Type of Decor Style
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of the most exciting parts about Christmas is decorating. Putting up and decorating the tree is an exciting tradition for families everywhere, and one thing we love is that every tree is different. One family might go […]
Woman Comes Up With Clever Alternative for Hanging Stockings Without a Fireplace
It looks stunning too.
intheknow.com
Wife cries ‘real tears’ in the middle of Home Goods over special Christmas pillow
Sometimes the holiday spirit hits you directly in the feels. TikToker Celina cried “real tears” in the aisles of a Home Goods store. Although she and her husband Adam had already packed their shopping cart with a ton of Christmas decor, the wife spotted an eye-catching pillow. She knew she had to have it.
Security Camera Captures Woman’s “Soul Dog” Returning for a Quick Visit
He walked himself over the Rainbow Bridge for a quick hello!
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by mother
A house cat who has already taken care of a lot of kittens decided to also become a parent for a little bobkitten left by her mother. A man found a lonely bobkitten hiding in a chicken coop. He waited to see if her mom would return and take her back, but she never came to get her.
Watch as Woman Pays $25 To Transform Life of Unadoptable German Shepherd
Over 400,000 people have watched the viral clip, one user said: "He's so lucky to have you."
Wife Shows The Frustratingly Laughable Different Between Her Side of the Bed and Husband’s
Yeah that looks like a him problem.
pawesome.net
Australian Shepherd’s Reaction To Getting The Perfect Christmas Present Is So Precious
Every dog has their favorite. Some dogs prefer crinkle toys, plushies, rope toys, or balls. An Australian Shepherd named Farley loves the doorstopper. For some reason, he enjoys pushing the doorstopper down and watching it bounce back. So Farley’s owners knew just what to get him for Christmas. A homemade toy, a wooden panel with multiple doorstoppers attached.
'I haven't met you yet but I think you're gonna be perfect': Grieving mother discovers secret video message filmed by her seven-year-old daughter for her future sibling - two years before she died of rare liver cancer
A little girl who passed away from cancer recorded a touching secret video message for her future sibling - two years before she was even diagnosed with the disease that claimed her life. Destiny Riekeberg, from Alabama, passed away on September 17, 2020, at the age of nine, after an...
