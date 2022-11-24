Read full article on original website
Cobra dies after being bitten by boy in India: ‘I bit it hard twice’
A cobra died after an eight-year-old bit the reptile to protect himself when the reptile wrapped itself around his hand, according to a report.The boy, identified by only his first name Deepak, was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday in Jashpur district, in India’s central Chhattisgarh state, when a snake attacked him.The cobra bit the boy and wrapped itself around his hand, said a report by The New Indian Express newspaper.The boy said he bit the snake “hard twice” as he was in great pain.“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was...
Crocodile Drags Man Away as Locals Say They 'Live in Constant Fear'
It is unclear if the attack was fatal, and authorities have yet to identify the victim.
Crocodile Mauls Child to Death in Front of Horrified Parents
Julio Otero Fernández was wading through the Matina River in Limón, eastern Costa Rica, in knee-level water when the reptile attacked him.
Tiger Mauls 9-Year-Old Girl to Death and Drags Her Body into Forest
The incident took place in the Madhya Pradesh region of India.
I got drunk in my trunk! Two dozen elephants sleep off booze binge after drinking Indian villagers' home-brew alcohol
A herd of two dozen elephants got so drunk after drinking home-brew alcohol made by villagers in India that they collapsed and had to sleep off their heavy night of boozing. The group of 24 elephants were traipsing through the jungle in the eastern state of Odisha when they came across large clay pots of 'muhua', a traditional liquor made from the flower of the madhuca longifolia tree.
Good News Network
Watch How Adult Elephants React to Birth in the Herd Just Moments After Adorable Baby is Born
For the first time in 8 years, the orphan-elephant heard in Kenya’s Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is welcoming a new infant, and the response was inspiring to witness. All elephants celebrate a new baby with great fanfare, but Sheldrick’s herd of former orphans took it to the next level.
‘Everything is dead’: Animal carcasses litter Kenyan landscape as megadrought and climate change collide
As the Horn of Africa struggles with its worst drought in 40 years, nature seems to have turned on its head in Kenya.Hardy, drought-resistant species like zebras and elephants are dropping dead en masse. Vultures are so fat from feasting on carrion they can barely fly. In southern Kenya, home to some of the world’s most productive grasslands, bushes stretch for miles without a leaf in sight as animals collapse and die from starvation in the dust near Amboseli National Park.These are some of the shocking sights captured by wildlife photographer Charlie Hamilton James, who traveled to the region earlier...
Lost and found: how a single clue led to the rediscovery of a crab not seen for 225 years
Tracking down rare species believed to be extinct is never easy, but when Pierre A Mvogo Ndongo travelled to Sierra Leone in January 2021 to search for “lost” species of land-dwelling crabs, the feeling of looking for a needle in a haystack was particularly powerful due to the size of the “haystack”. For one of the species, Afzelius’s crab (Afrithelphusa afzelii), last seen in 1796, the only clue was the label on a specimen that simply said: “Sierra Leone.”
After man finds friend frozen solid, doctors were surprised by the unexpected
The human body is a phenomenal thing. When Jean Hilliard, then 19 years old, was returning home from a night out in 1980, her automobile skidded on a patch of ice and went into a ditch. She knew she would have to walk to get assistance because her wheels were totally buried in the snow.
vinlove.net
9X boy earns hundreds of millions per month from the hobby of ‘green glass’
Mr. Tien Manh (31 years old, in Hanoi) earns 80-100 million VND/month from creating many mini-ecosystems, attracting many customers to buy and display. ($1=25,000 VND) Gardens with miniature ecosystems in glass cabinets (often called terrariums – green glass cages) have appeared for a long time, but in recent years, they have become closer and more popular because many people buy them. display in living room space, desk… In addition to aesthetics, the terrarium is quite cheap and suitable for any space. Without too much care, a terrarium can last for many years, even decades.
Good News Network
Incredible Birth of Endangered Baby Rhino is Captured on Zoo’s Cameras, and Galloping Within Minutes (WATCH)
Zookeepers in England were thrilled to watch their resident rhino give birth to a calf, who was up and charging around within hours of accommodating herself to the world. The birth was captured in the late afternoon on the Chester Zoo’s video cameras. The calf was born already weighing...
After fire destroys town, couple decides to spend last moments together
There is a couple whose story is actually pretty sad and who have been missing for more than 2800 years. Their remains were found in the 1970s at Hasanlu, an Iranian archeological site. The couple most likely lived about 800 BC, which is precisely when a large fire completely destroyed the Hasanlu region, according to scientists.
WATCH: Buffalo Charges, Tosses Lion Like a Ragdoll With Its Horns
Lions and buffalo are not buddies in the great outdoors. And, landing one of the massive grazing animals could feed a lion pride for days. However, doing so isn’t an easy task…buffalos are no small creatures so they aren’t easily taken down. Nor are they willing to give in when a battle is afoot. And, this is exactly what on recent Instagram clip shares as we see a wild lion versus buffalo moment. In this clip, one lion learns just how tough a buffalo is to take down…even when a few lions are focused on the attack.
Quail for sale: Woman horrified when her neighbor drops off a box of tiny deep-fried birds for her family to eat
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I grew up in a Portuguese household. The Portuguese markets where my mother shopped when I was a kid always had tiny little quails in the frozen section. They came packaged by the dozen.
Terrified locals flee as chemical factory blast rocks homes and buildings in northern China
Terrified locals fled from homes and buildings after a chemical factory explosion sent shockwaves through a city in northern China.Footage shows residents and workers escaping onto the streets of Taiyuan city, Shanxi province, following the powerful blast at the Shanxi Jiangyang chemical plant on 21 November.The explosion shattered glass windows in nearby residences, with a mushroom cloud of smoke visible as a fire ripped through the facility.In recent years, China has seen a string of increasingly frequent industrial accidents believed to be due to lax safety protocols and corruption among enforcing officers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Workers at largest iPhone factory clash with police in ChinaWorkers at largest iPhone factory clash with police in ChinaThick smoke billows into air as deadly blaze engulfs factory in central China
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Goat Battle Three Rhinos At Once and Pull Off a Shocking Upset
Watch This Goat Battle Three Rhinos At Once and Pull Off a Shocking Upset. Rhinoceros are some of the most ferocious and feared animals in the animal kingdom. The largest rhinos can weigh over 7,000 pounds and they have horns that keep predators from getting too close. That didn’t stop a brave goat from taking on three rhinos at once.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Common House Bug That Looks Like a Scorpion
Believe it or not, our world hosts many creatures that resemble the fearsome scorpion! One of them is a common house bug that has become infamous due to the misconception evolving around its name. Have you guessed what bug we’re talking about? Don’t worry; you’ll soon find out if you guessed right. But until then, let’s learn some facts about scorpions.
Leopards Maul Two Children to Death in Separate Savage Attacks—Officials
A 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were killed in the incidents, which took place a day apart.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient New York Ocean Dating Back 390 Million Years Ago Discovered Hidden in Rocks [Study]
Ancient water trapped inside rocks in the ocean once covered New York 390 million years ago, according to a new study spearheaded by scientists from the United States. The ancient New York ocean revealed that a small amount of ancient seawater was hidden inside an iron pyrite framboid. The scientific...
Mic
40 ugly problems around your house that can actually be fixed for under $35
Your house isn’t ugly — it just hasn’t blossomed and reached its full potential (yet). If you’ve only been able to focus on the eyesores in your home lately, and the cost of fixing those issues makes you think they’ll never be resolved, you’re in for a treat. Not only can you give your space a much-needed facelift, but the ugly problems around your house can actually be fixed for under $35.
