Lions and buffalo are not buddies in the great outdoors. And, landing one of the massive grazing animals could feed a lion pride for days. However, doing so isn’t an easy task…buffalos are no small creatures so they aren’t easily taken down. Nor are they willing to give in when a battle is afoot. And, this is exactly what on recent Instagram clip shares as we see a wild lion versus buffalo moment. In this clip, one lion learns just how tough a buffalo is to take down…even when a few lions are focused on the attack.

28 DAYS AGO