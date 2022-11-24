Read full article on original website
Related
A chalet girl at the world's most luxurious ski destination shares what the winter wonderland for the wealthy is like. Take a look around.
Courchevel 1850 is a ritzy ski resort in the French Alps with Gucci gondolas, 5-star chalets, and skiers toting designer shopping bags on chairlifts.
5 Most Expensive Ski Resorts in America
While many people just want to bundle up and stay inside come winter, snowy season means something entirely different to skiing lovers. For them, it's time to break out the skis and hit the slopes,...
vinlove.net
Admire the classical beauty of the Don Ca arch bridge at the foot of Hai Van mountain
Hai Van mountain range is not only famous for the “first majestic landscape” on the top but also has the famous Don Ca arch bridge at the foot of the mountain with a different “classical beauty”, attracting tourists. True to its name, Don Ca arch bridge...
Popular Grand Canyon hiking spot changes racially offensive name
National Park Service says area will be called Havasupai Gardens, to honor tribe removed from the region almost 100 years ago
Ghostly Photos Show Snow Leopard on Mount Everest's Forbidden Phantom Alley
"It was exhausting," Pawlowski told Newsweek. "Like climbing a stair stepper for eight hours a day with a pillow over your face."
vinlove.net
Why is Ba Den Mountain – the place with the highest bronze Buddha statue in Vietnam called “First Thien Son”?
Ba Den Mountain is located in a mountainous area containing many thrilling anecdotes from the past and has become a famous tourist area today. On November 24, i.e. on the 1st day of the 11th lunar month, on the top of Ba Den mountain, a billowing cloud appeared in the shape of a “flying saucer” that fascinated many people. It is known that this is the phenomenon of lenticular clouds, which are not only circular clouds covering the top of the mountain, but also very rare stratified clouds. Because they only appear in mountains that reach enough altitude and are cold.
travelawaits.com
Why I Didn’t Let Fear Stop Me From The Adventure Of A Lifetime
Lori H. went all in on solo travel once her husband decided to put away his suitcase. For her, solo traveling is as much about learning about herself as the destinations she is visiting. She encourages everyone to try it whether you travel to the far reaches of the earth or the next town over.
moderncampground.com
Bigger and Sturdier, These Tented Villas by Escape Nomade are Not Like Ordinary Glamping Tents
The glamping industry in Asia is blossoming as the region continues to cultivate the outdoor accommodations segment in its own way, Aanvi Singhania of Escape Nomade told Modern Campground. Still, the company proves that glamping is an international trade as it supplies cutting-edge structures to outdoor resorts all over the...
Is This the French Riviera’s Best View? This Private Villa Overlooks the Sea From Nearly Every Room.
As you enter, the first thing that strikes you is the light: a gazillion lumens of it, from that expansive Mediterranean sky, flooding through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Then, pupils adjusted, your gaze drifts toward the property’s pièce de resistance: the view. Its focal point, the medieval village of Èze, is flanked by Saint Jean Cap Ferrat and Villefranche-Sur-Mer, Antibes and—on a clear day—Cannes, 25 or so miles beyond. Monaco, as the crow flies, is about five miles to the east; the border with Italy is roughly another 15 miles.
actiontourguide.com
Do you need a permit for the Grand Staircase-Escalante?
The Grand Staircase Escalante National monument is one of the most stunning examples of untouched natural beauty in the United States. Sweeping vistas of brightly colored cliffsides, far-reaching plateaus and fascinating slot canyons dominate the landscape in all visible directions. The Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument is not only beautiful, it is also truly massive; spanning over 1.8 million acres from the border of Arizona Northwards into Utah. The vast national monument boasts fascinating archaeological sites, and prehistoric villages once inhabited by the First Nation people still living in the area. This hulking national monument is a popular destination for hikers, backpackers, as well as camping and outdoor enthusiasts. The Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument also draws archaeology and geology enthusiasts as its unique rock formations make for fascinating study as much as photographs.
yankodesign.com
This tiny hikers’ cabin is perched above the Italian Alpine Valley
Architecture studio BCW Collective designed an aluminum-clad hikers’ cabin overlooking the Italian Alpine Valley. Called Bivacco Brédy, the bivouac shelter is located in the Aosta Valley and was conceptualized by the family of Claudio Brédy, a local politician and Alpinist who died in 2017 during a mountain excursion.
Waterfall weekender: my wild swimming adventure in the Brecon Beacons
It had been a tough month for several reasons and I needed a break. I initially thought a holiday abroad would be the only antidote. But as it turned out, a wild-swimming weekend in the Brecon Beacons in south Wales was the only medicine I needed. My excitement at the...
vinlove.net
The season of ‘hunting clouds’ in Hai Van Pass
At the moment of autumn and early winter, Hai Van Pass becomes the focus of the “hunting for clouds” of tourists and young people who love nature…. Hai Van Pass is located at an altitude of nearly 500 m above sea level. Therefore, almost all year round, the pass area has cold and humid weather . At this time, when the cold air came, Hai Van Pass put on a new “shirt” with fuzzy colors, hiding in the clouds.
drifttravel.com
New Hotel Opening – The Anam Mui Ne, Vietnam
The Anam Mui Ne, a resort with 127 elegant rooms and suites, a sublime design inspired by Vietnam’s Indochine era and prime beachfront location will celebrate its grand opening in January next year. Situated in southern Vietnam’s popular beach town Mui Ne, the independently owned and operated five-star resort...
I made the iconic hike to Everest Base Camp. Here are 11 things that surprised me about the trek.
Insider's writer hiked to base camp at Mount Everest and was surprised by crowds, the weather, food, and the fact that she had Wi-Fi for most of it.
vinlove.net
Discover the 2 most beautiful night markets of Hanoi, what to enjoy?
Eating vermicelli at Long Bien market, and eating fried pho at the flower market at midnight is an experience that many people enjoy. Visiting the wholesale markets and feeling the real life when the night falls has become the “pleasure” of many Hanoi lovers. And that journey will be more complete if we can enjoy hot dishes and mingle with the bustling life in this place. Here, we will suggest you some restaurants right in the 2 markets of Long Bien and Quang Ba.
foxintheforest.net
Epic Guide to the Fiery Furnace Hike in Arches National Park
The Fiery Furnace in Arches National Park puts you in the heart of one of the most epic landscapes in the American Southwest. A unique, choose-your-own-adventure kind of hike, the Fiery Furnance feels like you’re wandering about cross country in the desert. Slickrock scrambling, hidden arches, and surprise views...
vinlove.net
Wild beauty in the upper Kon Tum hydroelectric lake
KON TUM – In addition to famous spots such as Pa Sy waterfall, Dak Ke lake, and Kon Tu Rang suspension bridge … visitors also have a new option, which is the upper Kon Tum hydroelectric lake. Dang Doan Sang (29 years old, office worker in Hanoi) has...
vinlove.net
Flowering season in October along the country: The Northwest has a very strange flower that not everyone knows
From the Northwest lands to the romantic Da Lat, this October, each place has its own beauty with blooming flowers, competing with each other. Many people often think that the umbrella season will only stop in summer. When the summer is over, the demand for travel is no longer there. However, this thinking compared to today has been somewhat inaccurate.
cntraveler.com
On an Expedition Cruise off Remote Norway, Zodiac Tours of Ice Floes and Some of the World's Most Vulnerable Terrain
On the fifth day of my arctic cruise, my shipmates and I are hovering somewhere around the 80th parallel when the ship's captain booms over the loudspeaker with the announcement we've been aching to hear all week: “Polar bear sighting on the starboard side!” Finally. We erupt in cheers, and I race to the deck to squint through my binoculars at a mother and cub lumbering playfully along the shore. Having the privilege of spying these two creatures going about their daily routines is the kind of goosebumps moment that I know well from years of safari-going in Africa and Asia.
Comments / 0