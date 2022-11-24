ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

vinlove.net

Why is Ba Den Mountain – the place with the highest bronze Buddha statue in Vietnam called “First Thien Son”?

Ba Den Mountain is located in a mountainous area containing many thrilling anecdotes from the past and has become a famous tourist area today. On November 24, i.e. on the 1st day of the 11th lunar month, on the top of Ba Den mountain, a billowing cloud appeared in the shape of a “flying saucer” that fascinated many people. It is known that this is the phenomenon of lenticular clouds, which are not only circular clouds covering the top of the mountain, but also very rare stratified clouds. Because they only appear in mountains that reach enough altitude and are cold.
travelawaits.com

Why I Didn’t Let Fear Stop Me From The Adventure Of A Lifetime

Lori H. went all in on solo travel once her husband decided to put away his suitcase. For her, solo traveling is as much about learning about herself as the destinations she is visiting. She encourages everyone to try it whether you travel to the far reaches of the earth or the next town over.
WISCONSIN STATE
Robb Report

Is This the French Riviera’s Best View? This Private Villa Overlooks the Sea From Nearly Every Room.

As you enter, the first thing that strikes you is the light: a gazillion lumens of it, from that expansive Mediterranean sky, flooding through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Then, pupils adjusted, your gaze drifts toward the property’s pièce de resistance: the view. Its focal point, the medieval village of Èze, is flanked by Saint Jean Cap Ferrat and Villefranche-Sur-Mer, Antibes and—on a clear day—Cannes, 25 or so miles beyond. Monaco, as the crow flies, is about five miles to the east; the border with Italy is roughly another 15 miles.
actiontourguide.com

Do you need a permit for the Grand Staircase-Escalante?

The Grand Staircase Escalante National monument is one of the most stunning examples of untouched natural beauty in the United States. Sweeping vistas of brightly colored cliffsides, far-reaching plateaus and fascinating slot canyons dominate the landscape in all visible directions. The Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument is not only beautiful, it is also truly massive; spanning over 1.8 million acres from the border of Arizona Northwards into Utah. The vast national monument boasts fascinating archaeological sites, and prehistoric villages once inhabited by the First Nation people still living in the area. This hulking national monument is a popular destination for hikers, backpackers, as well as camping and outdoor enthusiasts. The Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument also draws archaeology and geology enthusiasts as its unique rock formations make for fascinating study as much as photographs.
UTAH STATE
yankodesign.com

This tiny hikers’ cabin is perched above the Italian Alpine Valley

Architecture studio BCW Collective designed an aluminum-clad hikers’ cabin overlooking the Italian Alpine Valley. Called Bivacco Brédy, the bivouac shelter is located in the Aosta Valley and was conceptualized by the family of Claudio Brédy, a local politician and Alpinist who died in 2017 during a mountain excursion.
vinlove.net

The season of ‘hunting clouds’ in Hai Van Pass

At the moment of autumn and early winter, Hai Van Pass becomes the focus of the “hunting for clouds” of tourists and young people who love nature…. Hai Van Pass is located at an altitude of nearly 500 m above sea level. Therefore, almost all year round, the pass area has cold and humid weather . At this time, when the cold air came, Hai Van Pass put on a new “shirt” with fuzzy colors, hiding in the clouds.
drifttravel.com

New Hotel Opening – The Anam Mui Ne, Vietnam

The Anam Mui Ne, a resort with 127 elegant rooms and suites, a sublime design inspired by Vietnam’s Indochine era and prime beachfront location will celebrate its grand opening in January next year. Situated in southern Vietnam’s popular beach town Mui Ne, the independently owned and operated five-star resort...
vinlove.net

Discover the 2 most beautiful night markets of Hanoi, what to enjoy?

Eating vermicelli at Long Bien market, and eating fried pho at the flower market at midnight is an experience that many people enjoy. Visiting the wholesale markets and feeling the real life when the night falls has become the “pleasure” of many Hanoi lovers. And that journey will be more complete if we can enjoy hot dishes and mingle with the bustling life in this place. Here, we will suggest you some restaurants right in the 2 markets of Long Bien and Quang Ba.
foxintheforest.net

Epic Guide to the Fiery Furnace Hike in Arches National Park

The Fiery Furnace in Arches National Park puts you in the heart of one of the most epic landscapes in the American Southwest. A unique, choose-your-own-adventure kind of hike, the Fiery Furnance feels like you’re wandering about cross country in the desert. Slickrock scrambling, hidden arches, and surprise views...
MOAB, UT
vinlove.net

Wild beauty in the upper Kon Tum hydroelectric lake

KON TUM – In addition to famous spots such as Pa Sy waterfall, Dak Ke lake, and Kon Tu Rang suspension bridge … visitors also have a new option, which is the upper Kon Tum hydroelectric lake. Dang Doan Sang (29 years old, office worker in Hanoi) has...
cntraveler.com

On an Expedition Cruise off Remote Norway, Zodiac Tours of Ice Floes and Some of the World's Most Vulnerable Terrain

On the fifth day of my arctic cruise, my shipmates and I are hovering somewhere around the 80th parallel when the ship's captain booms over the loudspeaker with the announcement we've been aching to hear all week: “Polar bear sighting on the starboard side!” Finally. We erupt in cheers, and I race to the deck to squint through my binoculars at a mother and cub lumbering playfully along the shore. Having the privilege of spying these two creatures going about their daily routines is the kind of goosebumps moment that I know well from years of safari-going in Africa and Asia.

