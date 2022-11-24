The Grand Staircase Escalante National monument is one of the most stunning examples of untouched natural beauty in the United States. Sweeping vistas of brightly colored cliffsides, far-reaching plateaus and fascinating slot canyons dominate the landscape in all visible directions. The Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument is not only beautiful, it is also truly massive; spanning over 1.8 million acres from the border of Arizona Northwards into Utah. The vast national monument boasts fascinating archaeological sites, and prehistoric villages once inhabited by the First Nation people still living in the area. This hulking national monument is a popular destination for hikers, backpackers, as well as camping and outdoor enthusiasts. The Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument also draws archaeology and geology enthusiasts as its unique rock formations make for fascinating study as much as photographs.

UTAH STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO