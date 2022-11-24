CHICAGO, Ill. - Looking for its third win in a row, the Carthage women's basketball team battled UChicago until the very end before falling to the Maroons in Chicago. Carthage trailed by two going into the half and led after three quarters, but a strong offensive showing from the home team in the fourth proved too much for the Firebirds to overcome.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO