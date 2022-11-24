ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

UChicago Pulls Past Carthage in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. - Looking for its third win in a row, the Carthage women's basketball team battled UChicago until the very end before falling to the Maroons in Chicago. Carthage trailed by two going into the half and led after three quarters, but a strong offensive showing from the home team in the fourth proved too much for the Firebirds to overcome.
CHICAGO, IL
Prof. Jojin Van Winkle presents at the 17th Biennial Symposium on Arts and Technology

In mid November Prof. Jojin Van Winkle presented her paper “Performance for and with the Camera: Grounded in Humor and Meditative Practice” at the 17th Biennial Symposium on Arts and Technology hosted by the Ammerman Center for Arts and Technology at Connecticut College in New London, CT. Prof. Van Winkle discussed her most recent experimental film and video work.
KENOSHA, WI
Join the President’s Ball Committee! Attend the 2nd meeting TODAY

Did you go to the President’s Ball last year? Want to be a part of the committee that made it all happen?. Join the President’s Ball Committee during the second official meeting of the year at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, in the Campbell Student Union Living Room.

