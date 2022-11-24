ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Here's why your Thanksgiving turkey probably cost a lot more than it did last year

By Jyoti Mann
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mixMm_0jME7oAa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFdZ8_0jME7oAa00
Turkey prices are much higher than last year, the American Farm Bureau Federation said.

Nick David via Getty Images

  • Turkey farmers in the US face higher costs for feed, electricity and fuel due to an inflation surge.
  • Bob's Turkey Farm in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, told Insider that all its costs are up by 25%.
  • Many Hands, a farm in Massachusetts, hasn't raised its prices as they "try to charge what's fair."

US turkey farmers are grappling with higher costs for feed, electricity and fuel due to soaring inflation, forcing many to charge more for their turkeys this Thanksgiving.

The cost of turkey is up by more than a fifth compared to last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation , as a result of supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine, while some farms have also been hit by bird flu.

Bob's Turkey Farm in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, told Insider the cost of rearing a turkey had jumped by a quarter compared with last year but has only raised prices by up to 16%.

Jenn Brezniak, 31, who works at the farm, said: "All expenses across the board are up 25%. The cost of feed, electricity, fuel, propane, oil and electricity is skyrocketing."

The farm typically sells about 2,700 turkeys to retailers and locals, with the same number again taken by wholesalers.

"The feed costs have gone up astronomically, as has the price of electricity," Brezniak said. "The cost to run all the freezers, refrigerators, lights and feeders is insane. But I don't think anyone is in farming for the money ... it's more a labor of love."

The farm breeds, hatches, raises and processes an average of 8,000 turkeys a year.

"It was a very difficult decision to raise prices," Brezniak said. "It's a balancing act to cover all our bills and make ends meet and not feel stressed."

Indiana-based Becker Farms told CBS News that the cost of feed is 40% higher this year and they are paying more for fuel, labor and packaging. As a result, their prices are up by almost 9%.

Many Hands, an organic farm and sustainability center in Barre, Massachusetts, told Insider that it hasn't raised its prices. The farm typically sells turkeys for about $6 a pound, meaning the average Thanksgiving turkey it sells costs about $100.

Julie Rawson says her Many Hands farm, which has been operating for four decades raises about 87 turkeys, has not seen the cost of grain rise too much.

"The birds live outside, so electricity is not an issue and we have solar panels so we get money back from that for the electricity we produce," Rawson said. "The feed price is not up substantially and we are sustainable so we try to work within the confines of nature and are less impacted by market forces."

Many Hands uses certified organic grain, which may cost less than feed used by other farmers.

"I always try to charge what is fair as we are trying to make a decent living, but we would put costs up if we have to pay more for slaughtering as those costs have gone up," Rawson said.

"In the pandemic people quit their crappy jobs and started to look at life differently and take more control. Lots of people left the industry so there's been a real shake up in the workforce," she added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Money

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
CNBC

Here's how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago

About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
Vox

Why Americans will pay higher natural gas prices this winter

American households that run on natural gas can expect high bills this winter. How high prices go depends on a lot of factors, including whether the war in Ukraine takes a new turn and if the winter is unusually mild or cold. The Energy Information Agency’s winter forecast expects bills to be higher than last year’s, though not quite as high as the summer peak.
COLORADO STATE
CAR AND DRIVER

Free Gasoline Helps Some Thanksgiving Travelers

For the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, gas stations on the east and west coasts temporarily offered free fuel to some drivers. A station in Massachusetts gave away 50,000 gallons before the holiday driving rush started, and Honda dealers in Southern California are popping up at random places to give away free tankfuls this weekend.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

747K+
Followers
45K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy