weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Matagorda, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 18:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 630 AM CST. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Matagorda and Wharton Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain on the right upstream bank and within inches of spilling over the east approach to the bridge at FM 456. The river will be almost one quarter mile wide in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 26.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Saturday was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.8 feet on 05/31/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 26.8 Sat 5 pm CST 18.8 9.2 6.6
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Tucker WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet expected. Winds can be locally higher along the south and southwest lake shore. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 03:57:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
WSLS
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baker County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Baker County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and gusty winds. In the west-central Idaho mountains total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in valleys, with 5 to 10 inches in the mountains. In Baker County 1 to 3 inches in valleys with 5 to 10 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph Sunday night. * WHERE...In Idaho, West Central Mountains zone. In Oregon, Baker County zone. * WHEN...From noon today to 5 PM MST Monday. The heaviest snowfall will be overnight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. Travel could be difficult over mountain passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will produce blowing snow which could quickly cover roadways.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Lowndes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madison, southern Lowndes and southeastern Brooks Counties through 745 AM EST At 716 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Madison, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Park, Valdosta, Dasher, I-75 At Exit 5, Nankin, Twin Lakes, Clyattville, Cherry Lake, Hanson, Pinetta, I-75 At Exit 11 and Valdosta Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 06:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Madison; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Swain; Yancey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The high elevations of Avery, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Graham and Northern Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 20:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Jefferson, northeastern Taylor and western Madison Counties through 700 AM EST At 626 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles south of Monticello to 8 miles west of Perry. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Perry, Greenville, Iddo, Moseley Hall, Ebb, Secotan, Boyd, Lamont, Hopewell, Aucilla, Eridu, Lake Bird, Hampton Springs, Sirmans and Shady Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Clermont, Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Clermont; Hamilton WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Clinton, Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike, Ross by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Clinton; Fayette; Highland; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Warren WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Kentucky, Lewis County. In Ohio, Fayette OH, Pickaway, Warren, Clinton, Ross, Highland, Adams, Pike and Scioto Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Butler, Conecuh, Covington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 04:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sawtooth, Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, except 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and drifting snow could make travel difficult.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.3 to 7.5 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to noon EST today. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 10:28 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/10 AM 7.4 1.6 0.9 N/A Minor 27/11 PM 5.2 -0.6 0.0 N/A None 28/11 AM 6.0 0.2 -0.2 N/A None 29/12 AM 5.4 -0.4 0.3 N/A None 29/12 PM 6.5 0.7 0.5 N/A None 30/01 AM 5.5 -0.3 0.4 N/A None
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High end amounts of up to 24 inches of snow possible in highest elevation areas. In areas of heaviest snow and wind, reduced visibility is likely.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 04:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 05:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of trace to 1 inch below 2000 feet, and 2 to 5 inches elsewhere, including Whitebird Hill. * WHERE...Whitebird Hill, and Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
