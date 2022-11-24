Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: New England
Bangor Daily News. November 22, 2022. Editorial: Pat Callaghan is right. Mainers are remarkable and caring people. Inflated costs and deflating headlines might make gratitude just a little harder this Thanksgiving. Being thankful when surrounded by news of shootings, threats of shootings, continued war in Ukraine and still-rising energy bills, among other things, is no small feat.
Ex-Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state at Kentucky Capitol
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The body of former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. will lie in state at the Kentucky Capitol. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says people can pay their respects to Brown on Tuesday at the Capitol, including at a public visitation. A private Capitol memorial service...
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee-Advisory
Eds: The Tennessee editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Thursday, Dec. 1. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
Michele Jolin and Lisa Morrison Butler: ‘Boring’ won in the midterms. That’s good news for better government.
As he stumped for reelection in a yellow school bus, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reminded voters that four years after he’d pledged to “fix the damn roads,” the state had paved and patched more than 5,000 miles of roads after pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into transportation projects.
Alaska Democrats, Republicans form coalition Senate majority
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska state Senate will have a coalition of Democrats and Republicans serving as a majority caucus next January, officials announced. Friday. The coalition will include nine Democrats and eight Republicans, leaving three members of the 20-seat chamber in the minority. Gary Stevens, a Republican...
Smith Island changed course after hurricane devastation
SMITH ISLAND, Md. (AP) — For the people of Smith Island, weather guides a way of life as much as the tranquil atmosphere for which it has become known. Hurricanes with names like Hazel, Agnes, Isabel and Irene become part of the zeitgeist, never fading from memory as recollections of their destructive and unrelenting power are passed from one generation to the next. It is told in the context of high tides in the great watermen tradition, an industry that has become an unspoiled culture on the island like its own Elizabethan dialect.
Texas History Moments: Braniff once a big player in airline industry
It started with an insurance salesman and one small airplane. From there, it became an aviation empire and one of the most noted names in Texas aviation. From Braniff Airlines’ humble beginnings, Tom Braniff’s story became one of many colorful tales of Texas pilots and businessmen and the quest to conquer the skies.
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. “Heavy mountain snow is expected...
Florida state report shows toxic algae levels
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the...
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was...
PHOTOS — High school football Week 14 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 25, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Bickle's clutch shooting, rebounding spur Baylor over Villanova, 75-70
ESTERO, Fla. — Do you think Baylor likes having Caitlin Bickle back in the lineup or what?. Bickle made five clutch free throws in the final minute of the game and scored the final seven points overall to lift the No. 21-ranked Bears over No. 23 Villanova, 75-70, in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday at Hertz Arena.
