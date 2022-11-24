Scores and game coverage from the Illinois state football championship games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Nov. 25-26. Read more here. 8A: Loyola 13, Lincoln-Way East 3 It was a painful end to a painful season for Lincoln-Way East’s Jake Scianna. The 6-foot, 220-pound senior linebacker managed to be the heart and soul of the Griffins despite playing this fall with a torn right ACL. Few ...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO