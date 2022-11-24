Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Trades Above $16,500 – Could This Be A Bear Trap?
BTC’s price lost its all-time high of $18,000 as FTX fiasco continued to affect its price. Price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily timeframe as...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Rallies As Price Breaks Major Resistance; Here Is Why $0.15 Is Possible
DOGE’s price holds above $0.08 as the price gears for a rally to a possible high of $0.15. DOGE’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $0.088 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. DOGE’s price bounces from a low of $0.07 on the daily timeframe...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Holds $0.08 Against All Odds; Here is Why This Will Favor DOGE Army
DOGE’s price continues to show strength as the price hold above the key region of $0.08 as bulls aim to go higher. DOGE’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as most traders and investors remain cautious. DOGE’s price bounces from a low of...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bulls Get Rejected As $16,700 Proves Too Strong; Here Is What To Expect
BTC’s price is rejected from breaking above $16,700 as this region is too strong for bulls. BTC’s price remains bearish in the high timeframe as most traders and investors remain cautious. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily timeframe as the price reclaims $16,500...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink Extends Accumulation By 200 Days; Will Bulls Push For A Breakout?
LINK’s price retraces to its 200 days range as the price aims for a breakout ahead of its staking scheduled in December 2022. LINK’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $6 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. LINK’s price bounces from a low of...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Faces Rejection, Why BTC Could Resume Its Downtrend
Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $17,000 resistance. BTC seems to be forming a double top pattern and might dive below the $16,000 support. Bitcoin attempted an upside break above the $17,000 resistance, but failed. The price is trading above $16,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC
5 tokens every Crypto investor should focus on during the current bear market for potential long-term returns
There’s no denying that the bear market is in full swing for crypto evangelists. Top-ranked tokens are 90% off their high prices, and the market continues to swing lower weekly. With crypto markets heading lower, there’s no respite for buyers or long traders. This presents a dynamic where investors...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Shakes Off the Bears and Aims for $20,000 By End Of Year, Can It Make It?
Bitcoin remains rangebound, hovering around its yearly lows, with some short timeframe bullish momentum. The cryptocurrency suffered amid the FTX’s collapse and the subsequent contagion, but market participants seem more optimistic about potential profits. As of this writing, Bitcoin has retraced back to yesterday’s highs. The BTC’s price is...
NEWSBTC
Data Signals Major Red Flag As Chainlink (LINK) Rises 8% Over Last 7 Days
With a price increase of 8% over the last seven days, Chainlink (LINK) is currently one of the best performers on the crypto market, behind Litecoin (LTC) and BNB. Remarkably, the trading volume of LINK has dropped 20% in the last 24 hours to just $389 million. Chainlink was trading...
NEWSBTC
Flasko (FLSK) Gains Momentum With Avalanche (AVAX) and Thorchain (RUNE)
During the cryptocurrency market surges, cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Thorchain (RUNE) are gaining momentum. However, these cryptocurrencies don’t deliver guaranteed returns to investors. Hence, investors who are searching for the best returns must take a look at cryptocurrencies such as Flasko. It Is Not The Right Time...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Capitulation Deepens As aSOPR Metric Plunges To Dec 2018 Lows
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR metric has dropped to lows not seen since December 2018, suggesting that holder capitulation is deepening. Bitcoin aSOPR Plummets To Lows Not Observed Since Almost 4 Years Ago. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current capitulation is deeper than...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling
On-chain data shows Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their selling recently, something that could lead to further plunge in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Last Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current rise in the...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,250
Ethereum started a decent recovery wave above $1,180 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh decline if it stays below the $1,250 resistance. Ethereum struggled to gain pace for a move above the $1,230 resistance level. The price is now trading above $1,170 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Prediction: Why The Bulls Could Aim Fresh Rally To $0.45
Ripple remained well bid above the $0.35 support against the US Dollar. XRP price seems to be eyeing a fresh rally towards the $0.45 level. Ripple started a decent increase from the $0.32 support zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading above $0.350 and the 100 simple...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Soars 8% In Last 24 Hours Courtesy Of Its Dev’t Activity, NFT Ecosystem Growth
With the use of relationships with parachains, Polkadot will be able to expand its ecosystem’s capabilities and reach new heights. Moonbeam Network and its subsidiary, Moon River, have joined forces with Bifrost recently. There’s hope for Polkadot, and here’s a quick article at how the crypto has been faring:...
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) challenges Dash (DASH) and NEM (XEM)!
It’s no secret that the recent cryptocurrency market crash has brought everyone rushing back to the ground to evaluate their strategy and potential investments. While there are many cryptocurrencies on the market, some seem to stand far ahead of others in providing benefits for investors. This article takes a look at a new cryptocurrency that has become quite popular, the Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and how it could outperform established projects like Dash (DASH) and NEM (XEM).
NEWSBTC
Here Are 4 Of The Best Crypto Exchanges To Buy, Sell Or Trade Crypto After FTX Crisis
According to the most recent study, there are more than 600 crypto exchanges dispersed all over the globe today, so finding one should not be too difficult, especially for those affected by the recent collapse of FTX. The domino effect of the FTX scandal and other large investors has halted...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Jumps 10% As Gokhshtein Claims Buterin And Musk Will Work Together For DOGE
Crypto influencer David Gokhshtein has told his nearly 700,00 followers on Twitter that he expects Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and and Elon Musk to join forces to upgrade Dogecoin. The Dogecoin price, possibly triggered by Gokhshtein’s speculation, saw a massive spike of more than 12% at one point in the...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Adopts Interoperability Like ChainLink Surpassing FTX To Become The Best Meme Token To Buy
The survival of any crypto project lies with its crypto community. It must earn and maintain a certain level of trust with its users to thrive. Once it loses this trust, there is a high risk of the project closing down. This is what happened within the FTX platform. Despite...
NEWSBTC
Which Cryptocurrencies To Buy in 2023: Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
It’s not always easy to decide which altcoin to buy, especially in a bear market. Market experts are talking about Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). The first two have been in the game for years, while ORBN is still in the second phase of its presale, and is expected to be 60x going into 2023!
Comments / 0