Florida State

click orlando

Getting warmer in Central Florida before cool down later this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is heating up slightly before a front moves in later this week. Behind the front, we are pinpointing drier air across Central Florida. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s for Tuesday in the mid-80s by Wednesday. We will see a 20% chance for...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Comfortable weather comes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that a front has cleared Central Florida, we can expect lots of sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday in the Orlando area. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 76. [TRENDING: Become...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida expected to sign new disaster declaration for Hurricane Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management team is set to present Gov. Ron DeSantis with damage assessments to be used as evidence to request major federal disaster declarations for public assistance and individual assistance in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida starts pilot program in Volusia County to save damaged dunes

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management team is getting creative in finding ways to reinforce Volusia’s coastline after the recent storms. Dozens of homes and buildings caved in or were deemed too dangerous for residents after the storm surges caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole wiped away their dunes and seawalls.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Dunkin’ offers free coffee for Florida residents on Giving Tuesday

Dunkin’ is offering a “cup of thanks” to Florida residents on Giving Tuesday, in honor of the state’s resilience and recovery efforts following hurricanes Ian and Nicole. [TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving | Scantily clad Jacksonville Jaguars mascot causes social media stir during...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Visible vehicle emissions can legally last this long in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “While Florida does not have a vehicle emission inspection like some...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida Gov. DeSantis awards $5.5M to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $5.5 million to Jacksonville for a new railway track that would serve Cecil Airport’s Commerce Center. The governor was joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Enterprise Florida Deputy Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella to announce the award.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

More need, supply chain issues plague Second Harvest’s efforts to help the needy

ORLANDO, Fla. – Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida said it has seen a double-digit percentage increase in the number of people searching for food banks in our area. The director of philanthropy for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Dan Samuels, said the post-pandemic demand for food assistance had started to level off, but now, it’s almost back to up to where it was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
ORLANDO, FL

