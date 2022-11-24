ORLANDO, Fla. – Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida said it has seen a double-digit percentage increase in the number of people searching for food banks in our area. The director of philanthropy for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Dan Samuels, said the post-pandemic demand for food assistance had started to level off, but now, it’s almost back to up to where it was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO