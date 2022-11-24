Read full article on original website
Getting warmer in Central Florida before cool down later this week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is heating up slightly before a front moves in later this week. Behind the front, we are pinpointing drier air across Central Florida. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s for Tuesday in the mid-80s by Wednesday. We will see a 20% chance for...
Comfortable weather comes to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that a front has cleared Central Florida, we can expect lots of sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday in the Orlando area. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 76. [TRENDING: Become...
⛄Snow in Florida? This attraction has 400-foot snowy slope
DADE CITY, Fla. – It may not feel like the holidays when it comes to the Florida weather, but if you’re looking for a taste of winter in the sunshine state you’re in luck. Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is about a 90-minute drive from Orlando, at...
Florida expected to sign new disaster declaration for Hurricane Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management team is set to present Gov. Ron DeSantis with damage assessments to be used as evidence to request major federal disaster declarations for public assistance and individual assistance in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of...
3K travel trailers ‘ready to go’ for Florida families in need of temporary shelter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Within the next five to seven days, the state of Florida will have an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 travel trailers available for families in need of short term shelter in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s director of emergency management, said the ambitious program...
Florida starts pilot program in Volusia County to save damaged dunes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management team is getting creative in finding ways to reinforce Volusia’s coastline after the recent storms. Dozens of homes and buildings caved in or were deemed too dangerous for residents after the storm surges caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole wiped away their dunes and seawalls.
Hurricane treasure hunters: Daddy-daughter duo strike gold on Florida coastline
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole devastated parts of Florida’s coastline, but it also churned up the sea and spit out long-lost treasure. While the wind was still whipping our state, Jonah Martinez and his daughter, Kaylee Martinez, set their sights on the sand. [TRENDING: New video shows man...
Dunkin’ offers free coffee for Florida residents on Giving Tuesday
Dunkin’ is offering a “cup of thanks” to Florida residents on Giving Tuesday, in honor of the state’s resilience and recovery efforts following hurricanes Ian and Nicole. [TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving | Scantily clad Jacksonville Jaguars mascot causes social media stir during...
Visible vehicle emissions can legally last this long in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “While Florida does not have a vehicle emission inspection like some...
Florida Gov. DeSantis awards $5.5M to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $5.5 million to Jacksonville for a new railway track that would serve Cecil Airport’s Commerce Center. The governor was joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Enterprise Florida Deputy Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella to announce the award.
More need, supply chain issues plague Second Harvest’s efforts to help the needy
ORLANDO, Fla. – Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida said it has seen a double-digit percentage increase in the number of people searching for food banks in our area. The director of philanthropy for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Dan Samuels, said the post-pandemic demand for food assistance had started to level off, but now, it’s almost back to up to where it was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Bicyclist, 69, struck, killed by car driven by 16-year-old in Orlovista, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old Orlando man died Sunday after he was struck while bicycling in Orlovista by a car that was being driven by a 16-year-old boy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:39 a.m. on southbound North Powers Drive, approaching its intersection...
Attorneys for Aiden Fucci, teen accused of killing 13-year-old classmate, now want change of venue
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, attorneys for Aiden Fucci — the teenager accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in St. Johns County — filed a motion, asking for their client to be moved out of the Duval County jail. Now — they’ve filed another motion, this...
