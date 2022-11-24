ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

ketk.com

No. 1 North Carolina, No. 18 Alabama aim to rebound from defeats

Top-ranked North Carolina began this weekend by squeaking past Portland and losing to Iowa State in its first encounter with a tough defense. Meanwhile, No. 18 Alabama began the weekend by defending well enough to get past Michigan State before being unable to stop the size of 20th-ranked UConn, falling 82-67.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ketk.com

Iowa State rallies past top-ranked North Carolina 70-65

Caleb Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 on Friday in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked...
AMES, IA

