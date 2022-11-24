Stimulus Check 2022: 4 States To Distribute Payments The Earliest Among 13 US Local Financial Aids

Voters — not elected politicians — decide the outcome of elections in this country. But in Cochise County, the Board of Supervisors is ignoring this bedrock principle of American democracy by threatening to refuse to canvass and certify the results of the 2022 election. The board’s refusal to do its job would not only be illegal — it could also lead to the complete disenfranchisement of the county’s voters and potentially change the outcome in key races...

