Read full article on original website
Related
How Big Tech layoffs could impact some of the priciest housing markets
A series of layoffs at America’s major technology companies could put pressure on local housing markets amid a broader nationwide cooling. These layoffs, brought on in part by a series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and a decline in revenues, could cause forced sales, damage buyer confidence and lead to smaller down payments — even from buyers who remain employed.
Blogging Big Blue
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
Comments / 0