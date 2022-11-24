ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

Family's Christmas Tree Is No Match for Their Mischievous Cats

There are really excellent tips for keeping your beloved cat out of the Christmas tree. You can try and distract them with toys and scratching posts. You can surround the base of your Christmas tree with tinfoil in an attempt to deter your cat. Or, you can just make peace with the fact your holiday tree really belongs to your cats and invest in some shatterproof ornaments.
pawesome.net

Australian Shepherd’s Reaction To Getting The Perfect Christmas Present Is So Precious

Every dog has their favorite. Some dogs prefer crinkle toys, plushies, rope toys, or balls. An Australian Shepherd named Farley loves the doorstopper. For some reason, he enjoys pushing the doorstopper down and watching it bounce back. So Farley’s owners knew just what to get him for Christmas. A homemade toy, a wooden panel with multiple doorstoppers attached.
cohaitungchi.com

29 Reasons Living in an RV is Better Than Living in a House

This submit might comprise affiliate hyperlinks. See our affiliate disclaimer right here. A number of years in the past I keep in mind listening to Dave Ramsey speak about a pair who was residing in an RV so they may lower your expenses and repay debt earlier than shopping for a house.
lovemeow.com

Cat Gets Herself into a Carrier Just Days Before She Has Her Kittens

A cat got herself into a carrier just days before she had her kittens. A long-haired grey tabby had been roaming the streets for a while until a local animal rescuer, Sophie, arrived and started helping strays, one by one. When Sophie returned to the area one day, she found...
pethelpful.com

Mom Comes Up With Cutest Hack So Her Big Cat Can Sleep with Her

One of the joys of cat ownership is having your feline curl up in bed with you when it's bedtime. Or nap time! Or TV time! We all love a warm, furry, cuddly, purring cat to cozy up with. But for some cats that isn't the most comfortable way to sleep, and even though they want to be close to their owners, being next to them in the bed just isn't their favorite.
yankodesign.com

Tiny, prefab, foldable house is a dream for nomads

When I was a young kid, one of my naive dreams was to have a house that I can pack up in a suitcase and bring out to wherever I’m traveling. I thought I would be able to save up on hotel fees since I can actually bring my house everywhere. Or maybe I watched Mary Poppins too many times and thought that I can actually fit things in a bag like an entire house and all the other furniture. Well of course that is still an impossibility right now, at least the Mary Poppins’ bag part. We do have tiny homes that we can pack up and technically bring wherever we want.
pawesome.net

Video of Pitbull Mix Wanting To Wear Mom’s Mascara Is Too Funny

There is something so fun about watching Mom get ready to go out. Little kids everywhere love to watch their moms put on makeup and do their hair in the mirror — and it turns out that dogs like it too!. In this adorable video, with the relatable caption...
pethelpful.com

Unlikely Friendship Between Cat and Parrot Is So Special

If you told us that cats and parrots can live in the same house and actually be friendly towards one another we probably wouldn't have believed you. That is until we saw this adorably amazing video that TikTok user @Friendsfurrever posted. You won't believe how preciously bonded this beautiful pair is together! It's just amazing. Watch the following video and see how these two actually snuggle together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy