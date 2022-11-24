ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii Tax Rebates: Why Residents Have Not Yet Received Their Checks?

By Clark Baisa
 3 days ago

The tax rebates promised to thousands of Hawaii residents earlier this year will not be given to them. If you thought the non-arrival of the payment was a delay, it is not. Distribution of the checks, which ranged in value from $300 to $1,200, started in the summer.

The distribution procedure hit some bumps. However, many people won’t receive the payment even after officials overcome these problems.

Delayed Tax Rebates in Hawaii

The tax refunds promised to thousands of Hawaii residents earlier this year will not be given to them.

Hawaiians lost their homes because they failed to make their state-mandated payments. For instance, the funds were used to pay garnishments and child support.

Inquiries regarding the checks have been coming in up to 80 times each day, according to State Tax Director Isaac Choy. He gave two reasons why some refunds were being withheld. A company made the assertion. Alternatively, it was returned to the agency because the taxpayer provided inaccurate data. Here is what he said.

Taxpayers will be able to call or email the agency starting on November 21. There have already been 535,665 direct deposits and physical checks issued.

Taxpayers who are single and make less than $100,000 will each receive $300. Couples making less than $200,000 per year receive $300 for each household member. Couples with children are eligible for up to $1,200.

However, single taxpayers who make over $100,000 will receive $100 in tax relief. You must have spent at least nine months residing in Hawaii to be eligible for the check. If you submit your 2021 state tax return by December 31 of this year, you’ll receive a refund.

More Tax Rebates

Residents of California can also take advantage of a sizable discount. California chose to provide payouts worth somewhere between $200 to $1,050 as part of its tax rebate scheme.

More than 23 million Californians are waiting in line for cash. However, only 4.5 million direct payments and 905,000 debit cards have been mailed out by the state’s Franchise Tax Board (FTB).

For instance, the initial group of people who received cash payments received the first or second round of the Golden State Stimulus funds by direct deposit. From October 7 to October 25, those Californians received payouts into their accounts.

From October 28 to November 14, the remaining direct deposit payments were planned to be distributed. Before October, the FTB predicted that 90% of direct deposits would be distributed.

