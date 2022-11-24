ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

No. 1 North Carolina, No. 18 Alabama aim to rebound from defeats

Top-ranked North Carolina began this weekend by squeaking past Portland and losing to Iowa State in its first encounter with a tough defense. Meanwhile, No. 18 Alabama began the weekend by defending well enough to get past Michigan State before being unable to stop the size of 20th-ranked UConn, falling 82-67.
No. 8 Duke locks down late, holds off Xavier 71-64

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)After a shaky offensive performance in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Duke coach Jon Scheyer wanted to see Jeremy Roach get back to playing more instinctively, especially at the offensive end of the floor. Roach responded with a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added...
Huff’s 2 TDs lead Furman past Elon in FCS playoffs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Tyler Huff threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Furman to a 31-6 victory over Elon on Saturday in the first round of the FCS Championship. Furman led 14-3 at halftime on the strength of a 30-yard TD pass from Huff to Ryan Miller and a 10-yard touchdown run by Devin Abrams.
