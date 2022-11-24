GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Tyler Huff threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Furman to a 31-6 victory over Elon on Saturday in the first round of the FCS Championship. Furman led 14-3 at halftime on the strength of a 30-yard TD pass from Huff to Ryan Miller and a 10-yard touchdown run by Devin Abrams.

