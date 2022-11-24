Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
FTX’s failure is not a harbinger of crypto: Gavin Wood
Gavin Wood co-founded Ethereum, Polkadot and Parity Technologies among other top crypto platforms. He says FTX’s implosion offers a chance for crypto to go for “decentralised, trust-free technology.”. Wood stepped down as CEO of Parity in October, announcing his decision allowed him to focus more on building Polkadot.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin rebounds slightly after the FOMC but is the cryptocurrency bullish?
The cryptocurrency remains tied to wider crypto concerns. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) rose slightly on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve statement. The cryptocurrency was held to the $16,500 level after a soft stance by the officials. BTC was already gaining ahead of the remarks as investors were optimistic that the Fed would cool down on rate hikes.
coinjournal.net
Ripple vs. SEC case. Why lawyers predict settlement too soon amid choppy XRP price
Are you wondering when the Ripple case with the SEC will end? Probably, too soon, according to Australian crypto enthusiast and lawyer Bill Morgan. The arguments by Morgan draw from the November 30 date for filing the summary judgement briefs. The other date touted as important for the case is December 02. This is the date when both sides will jointly meet to discuss the case redactions.
SoFi Is Becoming a Bit of a Regulatory Headache
Lawmakers now have concerns about some of SoFi's crypto activities.
coinjournal.net
XRP surges by 8% after STASIS integrates Ripple’s XRPL
XRP is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The rally comes after Ripple revealed that STASIS had integrated its XRPL technology. XRP could surge toward the $0.50 resistance level in the near term. XRP outperforms the other major cryptocurrencies. XRP is performing excellently today despite...
coinjournal.net
BNB recovers above a crucial level. Should we wait for a further bullish push?
Binance token rose by 17% on Wednesday. The crypto exchange announced HOOK token sale on Binance Launchpad. As Binance coin (BNB/USD) slipped below $266, it signalled the start of a bearish market. BNB has defended the level since July, and a decline below it could have given bears absolute control. However, it is now not the case as BNB trades at $295, well above the crucial level. The cryptocurrency could be on course to the next level. So, what happened?
coinjournal.net
How bullish is RavenCoin after the Binance news?
RavenCoin recovered slightly after Binance Pool support. The cryptocurrency trades in a descending trendline. RVN could fall further, although technical indicators have slightly improved. Ravencoin (RVN/USD) traded at $0.022 at press time after a slight correction. The cryptocurrency had developed some bullish signs previously, jumping from a low of $0.020...
coinjournal.net
Crypto job searches surge by 601% in 2022: Coinjournal research
Cryptocurrency job searches have exploded by 601% in 2022. There are 5,700 and 1,062 cryptocurrency-related jobs in the US and UK, respectively. North America has the highest average annual salary for cryptocurrency jobs. The cryptocurrency industry is fast growing, and the surge in crypto job searches clearly indicates that. Crypto...
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever
These two stocks have important characteristics to drive long-term returns.
Investment Banking Giant Sounds a Warning: The Housing Market Has 'Further to Fall'
Talk about a harsh wake-up call for sellers.
coinjournal.net
Top Metaverse Cryptos to Invest in 2023
When Facebook, the single most popular social media platform, rebranded itself as Meta and entered into the metaverse sphere, it signaled a major shift towards a metaverse-centric future. Since then, popularity in the metaverse has been steadily building itself into an opportunity with awesome potential. With the advancement of Web3,...
How Big Tech layoffs could impact some of the priciest housing markets
A series of layoffs at America’s major technology companies could put pressure on local housing markets amid a broader nationwide cooling. These layoffs, brought on in part by a series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and a decline in revenues, could cause forced sales, damage buyer confidence and lead to smaller down payments — even from buyers who remain employed.
coinjournal.net
Ankr Network token jumps 6% to resistance. What could happen next?
Ankr Network token rose after becoming a RPC for Sui blockchain. The token could correct despite the intraday gains. Ankr Network (ANKR/USD) witnessed increased investor interest on Thursday, pushing the token up 6%. The gains reflected positive cryptocurrency news. Attention will not shift to whether the token will sustain gains as it hits a key resistance level.
coinjournal.net
Has Uniswap become bearish after this price action?
Uniswap has declined by 6% in the past week. UNI has lost a key support. The cryptocurrency is bearish, but there are bullish signs. Uniswap (UNI/USD) has been under pressure lately. The cryptocurrency was among those that were least shaken by the FTX collapse. The strengths were supported by traders’ exodus to decentralised exchanges. Days after the collapse, Uniswap became the second largest exchange on Ethereum trading volumes after Binance.
coinjournal.net
Top 20 best-performing coins in the last 24 hours
The crypto market has lost less than 1% of its value in the last 24 hours. REN, TIME, and KAS are the top three performers despite the bearish market conditions. Dogecoin and XRP have outperformed the other major cryptocurrencies so far today. The cryptocurrency market will end the week in...
coinjournal.net
Voyager token jumps 24%. Here is the reason and potential price action next
Reports of acquisition by Binance.US boosted the token. Voyager (VGX/USD) was at the centre of retail interest on Thursday, witnessing a surge in trading volumes. The cryptocurrency of the embattled crypto firm Voyager Digital was strongly mentioned on social trading platforms. Positive cryptocurrency news was boosting the token of the bankrupt crypto lender.
coinjournal.net
Russian lawmakers devise plan to create a state-run crypto exchange
Russian lawmakers have come up with a plan that could lead to the creation of a Russian state-run crypto exchange. According to reports by Vedomosti, a popular Russian media outlet, the members of Russia’s parliament are working on a draft amendment that included the creation of a national crypto exchange.
coinjournal.net
Eco-friendly Bitcoin mining pool PEGA will launch in 2023
PEGA Pool is set to launch next year and will become the first eco-friendly Bitcoin mining pool in the world. PEGA Mining is focused on reducing the environmental effects of Bitcoin mining. Clients that join the “Early Access” waiting list would benefit from a permanent 50% reduction in pool fees....
coinjournal.net
BinaryX’s MMO CyberLand concept art release pushes BNX coin up 9%
The price of BinaryX (BNX) cryptocurrency has been on a bullish trend for the last two days. Today’s surge however seems supported by news of BinaryX releasing the concept Art for its new free-to-play, play-to-own, open-world MMO game, CyberLand. Key Takeaways. BinaryX is a leading metaverse project on BNB...
coinjournal.net
WEMIX price plunges 77% after South Korea’s crypto exchanges threaten to delist it
South Korea’s largest crypto exchanges have stated that the WEMIX tokens in circulation supply exceed what Wemix had disclosed. South Korea’s largest crypto exchanges non-November 24 said they would terminate contract support for WEMIX. At press time the WEMIX token was trading at $0.3578 after a 24-hour drop...
Comments / 0