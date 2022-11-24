ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

WBOC

Serious Crash in Lincoln Area

LINCOLN, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night. At approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
LINCOLN, DE
PennLive.com

Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ELKVIEW, WV
NBC Philadelphia

Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl

The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
BEAR, DE
fox29.com

Police: Vehicle crashes after man, 20, is shot and killed in Newark

NEWARK, Del. - A 20-year-old man died after he was shot while driving a vehicle in Newark, Delaware. According to officials, New Castle County police responded to a call for a car accident Friday night, just after 7:30, at the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road. When police...
NEWARK, DE
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in Wilmington, New Castle & Hockessin!

Every Wednesday, Macaroni KID Wilmington - New Castle shares five things to do with your kids in Wilmington, New Castle & Hockessin over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Wilmington - New Castle's picks for the five things to do in our area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Thanksgiving no day off for area firefighters

A pair of Thanksgiving Day working fires kept New Castle County fire companies busy. The first alarm came in around 7 a. m. at Cavaliers Country Club Apartments. Smoke was pouring out of a three story building when Christiana firefighters arrived. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said a burning...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE :Police locate vehicle stolen in Thanksgiving carjacking in Newark

Newark police have located the stolen vehicle, but haven't yet found the suspect after a carjacking on Thanksgiving Day. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot at The Grove Shopping Center off of Library Avenue. The victim reported being approached by man with a gun who demanded...
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town

An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

Smyrna prepares for Small Business Saturday

The Small Business Administration, Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Small Business Development Center encourage people to shop small for the holidays this year as small businesses continue to recover from the pandemic. Sayers Jewelers and Gemologists in Smyrna has seen its fair share of cheap jewelry repairs,...
SMYRNA, DE
wilmingtonde.gov

City of Wilmington’s Annual Toy Drive Will Brighten the Holidays for Hundreds of City Children

December 6 is the deadline for families to register. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is pleased to announce the launch of the Mayor’s Annual Toy Drive. Each year, the holidays are made brighter for hundreds of children and their families throughout the City who will receive new toys. Wilmington partners with over 15 nonprofit agencies to identify families in need.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision in Lincoln Area

On November 23, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
HOUSTON, DE
sauconsource.com

Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?

Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK MAN – ANTONIO COX

(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Antonio Cox (31) of Newark. On Thursday, November 24, 2022 Antonio made comments that caused concern for his welfare. Efforts to locate and contact Antonio have been unsuccessful. Antonio is described as a black...
NEWARK, DE

