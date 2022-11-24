ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Miracle Hunt: Brain Cancer Survivor Bags Wyoming Elk

Eleven years ago, Kenneth "Chip" Madren was a robust, healthy 13-year-old who loved the outdoors in home state of Georgia. He was already an avid hunter looking forward to many seasons in the field, his father, Ken Madren told...
WYOMING STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know

Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don't stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Covid Cases Increase in Wyoming Nursing Homes

Wyoming’s rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths inside Wyoming skilled nursing homes rose during the four-week period ending October 23, 2022. That is according to AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard. Wyoming’s rate of 6.0 nursing home resident cases per 100 residents - the third-highest rate in the nation...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, November 26

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Ardis Kenney of Dayton, Wyoming Ardis writes: "This was taken at about 7:00 am Thanksgiving Eve. Location was at Highway 14 and Acme Road right outside of Ranchester, WY.".
WYOMING STATE
K99

How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?

If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Game and Fish Jackson Office Welcomes Stewart as Wildlife Coordinator

The Jackson office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes Cheyenne Stewart as the new Wildlife Management Coordinator for the Jackson Region. Stewart had been serving in the same position in the Sheridan Region and is replacing Doug McWhirter who recently retired from the Department. Cheyenne will oversee all Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist activities for the Jackson Region.
JACKSON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Mark Sletta in the Elk Mountains on the Wyoming – South Dakota border. "We love the peacefulness," Mark writes.
WYOMING STATE
WOLF

Loud explosion in Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving day

A loud explosion was heard around Wyoming Valley Thanksgiving morning. According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, the Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto said it was caused by hunters practicing with explosive Tannerite targets. The Times Leader said police are still investigating the scene and there are...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week

Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
WYOMING STATE

