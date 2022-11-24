Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Miracle Hunt: Brain Cancer Survivor Bags Wyoming Elk
Eleven years ago, Kenneth "Chip" Madren was a robust, healthy 13-year-old who loved the outdoors in home state of Georgia. He was already an avid hunter looking forward to many seasons in the field, his father, Ken Madren told...
cowboystatedaily.com
Modern Day Cattle Rustlin’? Wyo Third Grader Can’t Find Her 1,500-Pound Bull Named Sparkles
For more than a week, 8-year-old Kali Villarreal has been distraught, frightened and sad as she searches for her best friend, Sparkles. The 1,500-pound, 3-year-old Black Angus bull Kali bottle-raised and who followed the Albany County third grader around like a...
25 Weird Things You’ll See In Utah Homes
It’s no secret that Utahns are often seen as a peculiar people. From the way many of us dress(T-shirts under tank tops anyone?) to the way that we swear, people have made lots of observations about the differences between us in the beehive state and the rest of the world.
marketplace.org
“Goldback” bills are accepted in 4 states, but are they a good idea for consumers?
Rick Russell’s store in Cheyenne, Wyoming, looks like a typical pawn shop with glass cases full of collectibles and coins. He also sells bars and nuggets of gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Russell said he’s recently seen an uptick in people interested in precious metals, especially since inflation started...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Stores Overstocked Because Of Supply Chain Concerns; Could Be Bargains Out There
More than two-thirds of holiday shoppers nationwide plan to shop during Thanksgiving weekend this year, and many Wyoming businesses across the state are counting on those shoppers more than ever after more than two wild years of ups and downs for retailers.
Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know
Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
Douglas Budget
Covid Cases Increase in Wyoming Nursing Homes
Wyoming’s rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths inside Wyoming skilled nursing homes rose during the four-week period ending October 23, 2022. That is according to AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard. Wyoming’s rate of 6.0 nursing home resident cases per 100 residents - the third-highest rate in the nation...
KETV.com
First and only C-Mill machine in Nebraska provides engaging, unique rehab
OMAHA, Neb. — Using games and virtual reality, a high-tech treadmill at CHI Midlands is helping patients further engage and enjoy their physical rehab. It's called a C-Mill machine, and it's the only rehab device of its kind in Nebraska. Seventy-two-year-old Robert George is using the machine to rehab...
cowboystatedaily.com
Inflation Has Wyoming Families Watching – Or Breaking – Their Thanksgiving Budgets
Dorene Martinez was checking the shelves twice, then checking them again for her family's favorite olives. Ultimately, however, she had to make do with pickles for the charcuterie board she makes every year for Thanksgiving. Jen Tacke, meanwhile, was comparing...
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
cowboystatedaily.com
Biden’s Goal To Eliminate Oil Industry Jeopardizes Nearly $2 Billion For National Parks
Biden's war on fossil fuels may reduce funding for America's national parks, according to the Western Energy Alliance, a nonprofit energy industry association for the U.S. West. The Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), which was passed in August 2020,...
buckrail.com
Wyoming’s turkey hunting history
WYOMING— Today wild turkeys are found in Wyoming but that wasn’t always the case. Turkey day is tomorrow, so Buckrail has pulled together a brief history of turkey hunting history, with information sourced from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Back in 1935, the Wyoming Game and Fish...
Effort to save rare 5-inch-long fish on Nevada’s edges prompts conservationists’ lawsuit
Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West.
The Water Right: How a mining company is relieving drought conditions at Great Salt Lake
The Great Salt Lake is facing a water crisis. Its water level reached a historic new low this past July because of the reigning drought. The ecological impacts of a dried-up Salt Lake would be unimaginable, but before that can happen, one mining company has stepped up to make a difference by sending water to the lake.
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don't stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
cowboystatedaily.com
Why California’s Ban On Diesel Trucks Could Impact Wyoming
California first banned gas-powered cars. Now it's also targeting diesel-powered semitrucks. And the charging stations needed for the electric trucks that would replace diesel trucks will require about the same amount of power of a small town. The California Air...
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?
If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
cowboystatedaily.com
A Satanic Tour Of Wyoming: Devils Tower, Devil’s Gate, Hell’s Half Acre And More
One of the most recognizable geological features in the state of Wyoming is Devils Tower. But the iconic mountain and the nation's first national monument is not the only location in the Cowboy State that gives a nod to the underworld.
kjzz.com
Officials searching for missing Colorado woman believed to be in Utah
CISCO, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County deputies said a missing woman from Colorado may be in eastern Utah. They said Melissa Gonzales of Grand Junction, Colorado, was last seen on Nov. 15 in Grand Junction. Officials said she is approximately 70 years old, 100 lbs and 5"01." She was...
Sheridan Media
Black Bear Hunting Season meeting
The Game and Fish Department has announced a public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, at the Game and Fish regional office to discuss season and harvest quota recommendations for the next 3-year season cycle of the Black Bear Hunting Season. Wyoming Game and Fish Public...
