Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Miracle Hunt: Brain Cancer Survivor Bags Wyoming Elk

Eleven years ago, Kenneth "Chip" Madren was a robust, healthy 13-year-old who loved the outdoors in home state of Georgia. He was already an avid hunter looking forward to many seasons in the field, his father, Ken Madren told...
WYOMING STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

25 Weird Things You’ll See In Utah Homes

It’s no secret that Utahns are often seen as a peculiar people. From the way many of us dress(T-shirts under tank tops anyone?) to the way that we swear, people have made lots of observations about the differences between us in the beehive state and the rest of the world.
UTAH STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know

Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Covid Cases Increase in Wyoming Nursing Homes

Wyoming’s rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths inside Wyoming skilled nursing homes rose during the four-week period ending October 23, 2022. That is according to AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard. Wyoming’s rate of 6.0 nursing home resident cases per 100 residents - the third-highest rate in the nation...
WYOMING STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
COLORADO STATE
buckrail.com

Wyoming’s turkey hunting history

WYOMING— Today wild turkeys are found in Wyoming but that wasn’t always the case. Turkey day is tomorrow, so Buckrail has pulled together a brief history of turkey hunting history, with information sourced from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Back in 1935, the Wyoming Game and Fish...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don't stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Why California’s Ban On Diesel Trucks Could Impact Wyoming

California first banned gas-powered cars. Now it's also targeting diesel-powered semitrucks. And the charging stations needed for the electric trucks that would replace diesel trucks will require about the same amount of power of a small town. The California Air...
WYOMING STATE
K99

How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?

If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Black Bear Hunting Season meeting

The Game and Fish Department has announced a public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, at the Game and Fish regional office to discuss season and harvest quota recommendations for the next 3-year season cycle of the Black Bear Hunting Season. Wyoming Game and Fish Public...
SHERIDAN, WY

