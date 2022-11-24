ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

Multi-car crash at New Bedford/Fairhaven line, serious injuries, 1 ejected

“A Massachusetts man has been ejected after a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening on Route 195. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, just before 7:15 p.m. tonight, Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks responded to reports of a crash involving four vehicles in the left lane of Route 195 westbound.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 person in custody for suspected DUI after crash in NK

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken into custody by police Saturday after a two-car crash on Boston Neck Road in Saunderstown.   North Kingstown police are not releasing many details, but say 42-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.  The other driver had to be, “extricated” from their car […]
SAUNDERSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Gun Task Force Seizes Handgun and Makes Arrest in Providence

The Providence Police Gun Task Force made a firearms arrest in the city during the holiday week. Shortly before 5 PM on Wednesday, police said that they were patrolling the area off of Broad Street on Lockwood Avenue. Officers said that they observed an individual in a vehicle with Florida...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

1 Injured in Mattapan Shooting

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday. Boston Police responded to Westmore Road shortly before 5:30p.m. where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests...
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Donated car gives New Bedford woman a way forward

“Record-high car prices have persisted for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a New Bedford woman, a donated car is bringing relief from her transportation struggles and enabling her to move forward in life. Melissa Costa was awarded a 1997 Toyota...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Fall River man accused of shooting at another car while driving

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said a Fall River man was arrested after firing shots at another car Friday. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 18, Trooper Jacob Hass responded to reports of a man waving a gun out of his Nissan Altima and shooting at another car while driving northbound on Route 24.
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy