Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
Massachusetts man faces DUI, driving the wrong way charges
)-A North Grafton Massachusetts man faces charges including D-U-I and driving the wrong way after being pulled over on I-395 northbound. State Police said Craig Obrien, 57, was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.
newbedfordguide.com
Multi-car crash at New Bedford/Fairhaven line, serious injuries, 1 ejected
“A Massachusetts man has been ejected after a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening on Route 195. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, just before 7:15 p.m. tonight, Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks responded to reports of a crash involving four vehicles in the left lane of Route 195 westbound.
1 person in custody for suspected DUI after crash in NK
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken into custody by police Saturday after a two-car crash on Boston Neck Road in Saunderstown. North Kingstown police are not releasing many details, but say 42-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. The other driver had to be, “extricated” from their car […]
Motorcyclist killed in New Bedford crash
Police said the 49-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on Route 18 North near I-195 when he lost control and slammed into a guardrail.
Two arrested after burglary tools found during suspicious car stop in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested after burglary tools were found in their car during a suspicious vehicle stop in Mansfield on Thursday. State police responded to a report of a suspicious car parked on Middle Turnpike in Mansfield around 4:23 p.m. and found a Chevrolet Cruz parked at the back of the […]
South Kingstown police offer ‘Ship to Station’ program
The "Ship to Station" program will continue throughout the holiday season.
GoLocalProv
Gun Task Force Seizes Handgun and Makes Arrest in Providence
The Providence Police Gun Task Force made a firearms arrest in the city during the holiday week. Shortly before 5 PM on Wednesday, police said that they were patrolling the area off of Broad Street on Lockwood Avenue. Officers said that they observed an individual in a vehicle with Florida...
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
NECN
1 Injured in Mattapan Shooting
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday. Boston Police responded to Westmore Road shortly before 5:30p.m. where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests...
Pawtucket officer hit, dragged by car during altercation
A Pawtucket police officer was injured and gunshots were fired during an incident Tuesday night that resulted in several arrests.
Unlicensed driver charged with trafficking fentanyl after traffic stop in Charlestown
A Lynn man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Charlestown last Thursday.
49-Year-Old New Bedford Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed On Thanksgiving: Police
A 49-year-old man from New Bedford has died after being thrown from his motorcycle on Thanksgiving, authorities said. State Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash near I-195 on Route 18 North in New Bedford around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Massachusetts State Police report. Investigation revealed that Juan Ruiz...
newbedfordguide.com
Donated car gives New Bedford woman a way forward
“Record-high car prices have persisted for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a New Bedford woman, a donated car is bringing relief from her transportation struggles and enabling her to move forward in life. Melissa Costa was awarded a 1997 Toyota...
1 dead in fiery Westport crash
Police are investigating after a crash in Westport killed one person on Thursday.
Police: Targeted home invasion sends Cranston man to the hospital
Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a home in Cranston for a report of gunshots being fired back and forth in front of the home on Smith Street.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police, EMS, Fire Departments respond to fatal motorcycle crash, 2nd accident on Rt. 18
At approximately 9:30pm on Thursday night, the New Bedford Police Department, along with New Bedford EMS and Fire Department responded to reports of car accident and a separate motorcycle accident, both on Route 18 North. The first accident reportedly involved a truck and an unknown number of motorcyclists. The incident...
ABC6.com
Fall River man accused of shooting at another car while driving
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said a Fall River man was arrested after firing shots at another car Friday. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 18, Trooper Jacob Hass responded to reports of a man waving a gun out of his Nissan Altima and shooting at another car while driving northbound on Route 24.
Neighbors, leaders react after Providence’s 8th homicide
Providence police continue to investigate after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed behind the wheel of his car Wednesday night.
ABC6.com
After fatal stabbing, Cadillac Lounge reopens under certain conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Cadillac Lounge in Providence will reopen after being closed for several days because of a fatal stabbing over the weekend. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of the lounge early Saturday morning. The Board of Licenses said the strip club can reopen Wednesday night...
Comments / 1