Now is the best time to buy the PS5 — here’s why

By Roland Moore-Colyer
 3 days ago

It’s been two years since the PS5 launched and as we've discussed, a lot has changed . But for anyone holding out on getting the large and somewhat pricey game console, I think now is the best time to do so.

I was lucky enough to get a PS5 early for review purposes, and those who managed to snag a PS5 restock in 2020 or early 2021 also had a chance to enjoy being a next-gen early adopter. However, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, there wasn’t a huge raft of games upon which to launch the PS5. The same was true of the Xbox Series X , but that at least had optimized versions of the best Xbox One games to draw upon.

As much as I liked the PS5, I wasn’t convinced that you should rush out and get one. But recently, my opinion has changed.

PS5: Growing strong

(Image credit: Future)

Last year, we had the likes of Returnal and Deathloop to offer as PS5 console exclusives, but it was only this year that I felt things really ramped up. We got Horizon Forbidden West early on, which is also a PS4 game but looks and plays best on a PS5. Then came Gran Turismo 7 , an excellent car simulation game perhaps only just overshadowed by the more accessible Forza Horizon 5 .

This month, we got God of War Ragnarök , which is a stellar follow up to the 2018 God of War reboot. It’s another cross-generation game, but you should play it on a PS5, not least of all thanks to the haptic feedback of the DualSense controller and the excellent audio on the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset .

Add the likes of Elden Ring into the mix — my favorite game of 2022 — and you’ve got a compelling lineup of first- and third-party games. And thanks to Black Friday deals , you can find some of these PS5 heavy hitters on sale, such as Demon’s Souls for $29 and the PS5 rework of The Last of Us Part 1 for $49 at Amazon ( £44 in the U.K. from Amazon ).

Speaking of PS5 deals , the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset and DualSense controller are also available at discount prices. And the ever-onward march of technology means you can get a 1TB PCI 4.0 SSD for a healthy discount . This is something I did in a Black Friday deal, and boosted my PS5’s storage for £99. Had I tried that a year ago, I’d have paid a fair bit more, even amid the seasonal sales.

PlayStation Pulse 3D headset: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
Take advantage of the PS5's immersive 3D audio at a discount, with Sony's own Pulse 3D wireless headset. Complete with 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and a solid wireless connection, it's one of the best ways to enjoy improved sound on your console — and now there's $30 off the usual price. View Deal

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: was $69 now $49 @ Walmart
What's a PS5 accessories roundup without Sony's latest controller, designed specifically for the PS5 console? The current DualSense is one of the best high-tech wireless controllers on the market, featuring immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers and a built-in microphone, all packed in a sleek design. It's now at its lowest price ever, and available in multiple colors. View Deal

While the PS5 itself may not have had any price cuts, you can avoid paying the $70 premium on some games. You can also score excellent accessories for less.

PS5 and OLED TVs — a perfect match

(Image credit: Future)

Once you’ve got a PS5, a Pulse 3D Wireless Headset and a storage boost, then you can look at other ways to improve your PS5 gaming experience. My recommendation is an OLED TV.

Last year I got the LG C1 OLED in a Black Friday deal, and was blown away by the difference an OLED panel makes, even compared to a good LCD 4K TV. The blacks, colors and contrast are all so much better, with effects such as realistic candle flames popping on the background in dark scenes. As I’ve discussed before, God of War Ragnar ö k looks excellent on an OLED TV . But if you want a break from gaming, TV shows such as Andor also look fantastic.

But the LG C1 OLED is basically discontinued, having been replaced by the LG C2 OLED . That’s not a bad thing, as the newer TV also has a great suite of gaming features, including a 120 Hz refresh rare and support for VRR (variable refresh rate), which both work well with God of War Ragnarök.

To sweeten things further, the LG C2 OLED is currently discounted at a variety of retailers. I’d suggest going for the 55-inch model, as I have that size on the C1 and it’s great for my smallish lounge. Check out the deal boxes below, as these LG C2 OLED TV deals are ones I heartily recommend for a PS5.

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is the best TV you can buy right now. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gaming and entertainment as it offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and easy access to all the streaming services you could need. This Amazon discount drops the LG C2 OLED TV to its lowest ever price. View Deal

LG OLED C2 42" TV: was £1,399 now £859 @ Amazon
Go for a smaller LG OLED in the U.K. and you can save a big chunk of cash, but still get a killer set of gaming features. These include support for VRR and a 120 Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Of course, suggesting you go out and spend a pile of cash on an OLED TV might not be easy in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis. But even if you skip that and miss some of these sales (I’m sure more will come, and Tom’s Guide will flag them), now is still a great time to get a PS5.

Not only are all the reasons above still valid, but Sony has also had time to iron out any kinks in the PS5 and implement new features. PlayStation Plus also underwent an overhaul, with new subscription tiers offering more games to try out. You can also stream older PlayStation games.

In short, the PS5 has more games, increased performance and better accessories than it did at launch. And as 2023 should bring more PS5-only games that really tap into the powerful hardware, I think you can now go out and buy a PS5 without worrying about buyer's remorse.

