Save $150 on the Galaxy Tab S8 today!

Designed with both productivity and entertainment in mind, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is one of the best Android tablets that money can buy. You get plenty of gorgeous screen real estate with excellent color output thanks to the 11-inch 120Hz LCD display. The notch-less design emphasizes the minimal screen-to-body ratio, making it feel even slimmer and lighter than it already is.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is pretty powerful, with the mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset powering the entire rig. You can choose between 128GB and 256GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card up to 1TB. The software experience is what makes this a true-blue productivity machine, with features like the DeX Desktop mode. Naturally, the addition of the S Pen stylus adds to the many applications of this Samsung tablet .

The Galaxy Tab S8 delivers snappy performance consistently. You should find the 8,000mAh battery to be large enough. Samsung coupled that with 45W fast charging to make sure that you can recharge your Tab S8 in a jiffy. Dampen the blow on your wallet by taking advantage of this deal. With $150 off, the Tab S8 offers an outstanding value proposition.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $649.99 545.99 at Amazon

Save $150 on the beastly Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. This Android tablet multitasks like a king, doubles as a laptop, and allows S Pen input for added functionality. Whether you need something for work or entertainment, the Tab S8 can do it all. View Deal

