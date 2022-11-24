Read full article on original website
IHG HOTELS & RESORTS APPOINTS GENERAL MANAGER
IHG Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the appointment of veteran hotelier Sayed Tayoun as General Manager of Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park. With more than twenty years’ experience in hospitality operations & commercial leadership in the region, Sayed has been leading and inspiring teams across different IHG brands to excel in operational standards & achieve rooms, F&B & other revenues streams at optimum profitability. A Graduate with BA in Hospitality Management from Notre Dame University in Lebanon, an achiever in online career enhancement programs from Cornell University and Harvard Business School.
PROJECT NO MORE – ECHO SUITES EXTENDED STAY BY WYNDHAM
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 countries, unveiled the name of its 24th brand, ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham. Officially the fastest growing brand in Wyndham’s development pipeline, the brand, which continues exceeding expectations while receiving strong interest from developers, has 120 hotels in its pipeline across the U.S. (as of September 30th), well ahead of the Company’s previously-shared end-of-year goal.
IN CONVERSATION WITH MARK HEHIR, GENERAL MANAGER AT JUMEIRAH ZABEEL SARAY
Mark Hehir is the newly appointed GM at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Originally from Australia, Mark has extensive experience in hospitality, working in the United Kingdom and throughout Asia. At the tender age of 15, he found his passion as a chef, and by 19 years old, he became a qualified chef. With high aspirations, he landed opportunities at some of the best hotels in the world, earning senior executive roles that would lead him to his new position at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Seymone Moodley, Editor In Chief of Hotel & Catering News Middle East, spent the day with Mark and talked about his vision for one of the most well-respected and loved hotel groups in the region.
COUCOU DUBAI LETS NIGHTLIFE ENTHUSIASTS’ FREE SPIRIT SOAR AT SKY HIGH VENUE
Partygoers will soon be able to flock to a special nest in the city at The View at The Palm, one of the most attractive destinations in Dubai. CouCou Dubai is set to bring boundless energy, and eccentric and offbeat experiences for diners 240 metres in the sky when it opens soon in December.
MEET THE LEGENDARY CHEF MAMO AT THE HEART OF RIYADH
Mamo, the founder of Mamo Michelangelo that perfectly embodies the Italian and south of France flavours is arriving to Riaydh in a special visit. Food lovers will have a unique opportunity to directly meet the chef who will be preparing special food and signature dishes on 26 and 27 November. Guests can ask questions to the renowned chef and take selfies with him on these days from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm.
CELEBRATE NATIONAL DAY AT FARZI DUBAI
Head to Farzi Dubai this National Day and feast on traditional Indian comfort food flavours given contemporary flair to mark the UAE holiday in culinary style. Available throughout the four-day weekend from 1st-3 rd December 2022, the four-course set menu showcases Farzi’s show-stopping flavours and takes diners on a tour of modern India via international cuisine.
HOMEGROWN BRANDS ROVE HOTELS & PROJECT CHAIWALA COLLABORATE
Karak Chai is an essential facet of the local culture as it encourages gathering and socialising. For most, Karak Chai is not just about a hot cup of strong, sweet tea. It’s an emotion not to be taken lightly and one that represents the multicultural roots of the UAE. The ritual of enjoying a cup of tea with friends and family at any time of the day cannot be understated.
ENJOY BREATH-TAKING VIEWS OF THE BURJ KHALIFA AS YOU RING IN THE NEW YEAR AT JUN’S
Situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai and in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, there’s truly no better place than Jun’s to ring in the new year. Kick off 2023 with an unmatched vibe at the Boulevard’s only licensed venue, complete with uninterrupted views of the glittering metropolis.
WHY INCLUSIVITY IS IMPERATIVE TO A NATION’S PROGRESS
The world is witnessing a game changer unravel in Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program (NTP) of Vision 2030, the action plan to incubate economic growth drivers from non-oil sectors. The global attention stems from two key differentiators anchoring Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Vision 2030- inclusivity and diverse economic participation.
VIKRAM JAMWAL APPOINTED AS GENERAL MANAGER
Hilton has named Vikram Jamwal as General Manager for its upscale DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City property. The Hilton’s true hotelier has worked with the group for over 20 years covering Germany, Poland, Nigeria, South Africa, and the UAE. Jamwal holds degrees in commerce and hotel management and has...
LATIN AMERICA’S BEST FEMALE CHEF MANU BUFFARA
Award-winning Brazilian chef and restaurateur, Manoella ‘Manu’ Buffara, has launched a new pop-up restaurant at Soneva Fushi, the pioneering barefoot luxury resort in the Maldives. Located at Fresh in the Garden, a treetop dining destination that overlooks the resort’s extensive organic island gardens, the 12-month pop-up is based on the concept of transformation and offers guests a rare opportunity to dine with one of Latin America’s most exciting culinary talents.
GET READY TO SLEIGH THIS SEASON AT SLS DUBAI’S PRIVILEGE
SLS Dubai’s Privilege on the 75th floor will be all decked out to celebrate the jolly festivities with extravagant parties leading up to Christmas Day and New Year. The fun kicks off with The Reindeer Ride, an early celebration especially for cabin crew on the 21st of December. Ladies are also set to enjoy the festivities with the.
