Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
YAS ISLAND CELEBRATES UAE’S 51ST NATIONAL DAY
In celebration of UAE National Day, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s leading entertainment and leisure destination, will host a series of live entertainment and events every day from 1 – 3 December. The celebrations will include an Ayallah performance across all Yas Island destinations including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi as well as CLYMB Abu Dhabi to mark the country’s 51st anniversary. In addition, visitors can look forward to spectacular fireworks displays as part of the destination’s celebrations on 2nd December at 9pm.
A chalet girl at the world's most luxurious ski destination shares what the winter wonderland for the wealthy is like. Take a look around.
Courchevel 1850 is a ritzy ski resort in the French Alps with Gucci gondolas, 5-star chalets, and skiers toting designer shopping bags on chairlifts.
Buy yourself an entire Spanish VILLAGE for £227,000 (the price of a one-bed apartment in Madrid): Abandoned settlement with 44 homes, hotel and swimming pool goes on the market
An entire abandoned Spanish village has gone up for sale for £227,000, the same price as a one-bed apartment in Madrid. Salto de Castro, found in north-western Spain, has 44 homes, a hotel, a church and a swimming pool - and has been put up for sale by the current owner.
hotelnewsme.com
BAR DU PORT NOW OPEN FOR SUNDAY LUNCH
Stunning Dubai Harbour venue Bar Du Port has opened its doors for Sunday lunch. Little ones are welcome so you can relax with friends and the whole family as you dine al fresco on the terrace. The exquisite a la carte menu offers highlight dishes from freshly shucked French oysters,...
hotelnewsme.com
ENJOY BREATH-TAKING VIEWS OF THE BURJ KHALIFA AS YOU RING IN THE NEW YEAR AT JUN’S
Situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai and in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, there’s truly no better place than Jun’s to ring in the new year. Kick off 2023 with an unmatched vibe at the Boulevard’s only licensed venue, complete with uninterrupted views of the glittering metropolis.
Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap
Shafeeq Saqafi paid $3 for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when he sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doha to watch Lionel Messi's side salvage their World Cup. Many, like Saqafi, wear Argentina shirts.
hotelnewsme.com
IN CONVERSATION WITH MARK HEHIR, GENERAL MANAGER AT JUMEIRAH ZABEEL SARAY
Mark Hehir is the newly appointed GM at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Originally from Australia, Mark has extensive experience in hospitality, working in the United Kingdom and throughout Asia. At the tender age of 15, he found his passion as a chef, and by 19 years old, he became a qualified chef. With high aspirations, he landed opportunities at some of the best hotels in the world, earning senior executive roles that would lead him to his new position at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Seymone Moodley, Editor In Chief of Hotel & Catering News Middle East, spent the day with Mark and talked about his vision for one of the most well-respected and loved hotel groups in the region.
hotelnewsme.com
MEET THE LEGENDARY CHEF MAMO AT THE HEART OF RIYADH
Mamo, the founder of Mamo Michelangelo that perfectly embodies the Italian and south of France flavours is arriving to Riaydh in a special visit. Food lovers will have a unique opportunity to directly meet the chef who will be preparing special food and signature dishes on 26 and 27 November. Guests can ask questions to the renowned chef and take selfies with him on these days from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm.
techaiapp.com
A wild taste of Kenya – safari dining in East Africa – A Luxury Travel Blog
Take your tastebuds on an adventure while on safari in Kenya. When travelling, food becomes more than just sustenance. It’s an experience to add to your memories. Meals are an integral part of celebrations, holidays, and family-gatherings – and a safari in Kenya is no different. There are few better ways to connect with your loved ones, as well as make new connections and friends, than by sharing a meal. This is why we believe that every good safari should be accompanied by equally good food.
hotelnewsme.com
IHG HOTELS & RESORTS APPOINTS GENERAL MANAGER
IHG Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the appointment of veteran hotelier Sayed Tayoun as General Manager of Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park. With more than twenty years’ experience in hospitality operations & commercial leadership in the region, Sayed has been leading and inspiring teams across different IHG brands to excel in operational standards & achieve rooms, F&B & other revenues streams at optimum profitability. A Graduate with BA in Hospitality Management from Notre Dame University in Lebanon, an achiever in online career enhancement programs from Cornell University and Harvard Business School.
hotelnewsme.com
IRIS DUBAI FESTIVE SEASON PROGRAM
Indulge in the Iris Brunch from 1-5pm & join the After Brunch from 5:30pm. Enjoy free-flowing drinks, live-stations, specialty dishes from the kitchen and a selection of desserts. Dance away to signature Iris sounds from our resident DJs. Dining Experience (Dhs 260 Brunch dining with soft drinks and mocktails) Wine...
At least 1 killed in landslide on Italian resort island
At least one person was killed, and up to a dozen more were missing, after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia Saturday.
hotelnewsme.com
RAFFLES AND FAIRMONT MAKE DEBUT IN QATAR
The ultra-luxury Raffles Doha and luxury Fairmont Doha – which herald the entry of the aspirational Raffles Hotels & Resorts and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brands to Qatar –are now open exclusively FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ guests and VIP delegation. The dual-branded five-star properties, housed within...
hotelnewsme.com
COVE BEACH APPOINTS NEW GENERAL MANAGER
Saw operations in Dubai and Mykonos, as well as the opening of the brand’s first franchise in Cyprus. Prior to that, natural born leader Richard quickly worked his way to senior management roles during his tenure with Nikki Beach, in both his hometown of Marbella, and Dubai. In his...
cntraveler.com
On an Expedition Cruise off Remote Norway, Zodiac Tours of Ice Floes and Some of the World's Most Vulnerable Terrain
On the fifth day of my arctic cruise, my shipmates and I are hovering somewhere around the 80th parallel when the ship's captain booms over the loudspeaker with the announcement we've been aching to hear all week: “Polar bear sighting on the starboard side!” Finally. We erupt in cheers, and I race to the deck to squint through my binoculars at a mother and cub lumbering playfully along the shore. Having the privilege of spying these two creatures going about their daily routines is the kind of goosebumps moment that I know well from years of safari-going in Africa and Asia.
Comments / 0