WELCOME 2023 IN SPECTACULAR STYLE WITH ‘THE GREAT NIGHT’ AT VIA TOLEDO
There is no night as special as New Year’s Eve. It’s a night that marries the appreciation of the year gone by and the wondrous hope for the year ahead. It’s an occasion that calls for something magical and Via Toledo located at the iconic Address Beach Resort promises just that, unadulterated magic!
RAK MALL TO HOST A FOOD FIESTA WITH COOKING COMPETITIONS
RAK Mall will be hosting a fun filled Food Fiesta from the 24th of November to the 4th of December 2022, with exotic culinary experiences, delicious food sampling, family friendly activities. The food fiesta commences on 24thNovember with cooking competitions on the 25th, 26th and 27th November concluding with a...
IN CONVERSATION WITH MARK HEHIR, GENERAL MANAGER AT JUMEIRAH ZABEEL SARAY
Mark Hehir is the newly appointed GM at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Originally from Australia, Mark has extensive experience in hospitality, working in the United Kingdom and throughout Asia. At the tender age of 15, he found his passion as a chef, and by 19 years old, he became a qualified chef. With high aspirations, he landed opportunities at some of the best hotels in the world, earning senior executive roles that would lead him to his new position at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Seymone Moodley, Editor In Chief of Hotel & Catering News Middle East, spent the day with Mark and talked about his vision for one of the most well-respected and loved hotel groups in the region.
COUCOU DUBAI LETS NIGHTLIFE ENTHUSIASTS’ FREE SPIRIT SOAR AT SKY HIGH VENUE
Partygoers will soon be able to flock to a special nest in the city at The View at The Palm, one of the most attractive destinations in Dubai. CouCou Dubai is set to bring boundless energy, and eccentric and offbeat experiences for diners 240 metres in the sky when it opens soon in December.
THE ULTIMATE ISLAND ESCAPE AT CAESARS PALACE DUBAI
With new attractions, football fever, seasonal entertainment, and a buzzing events calendar, the time is now to visit Dubai. Located on Bluewaters, close to the city’s vibrant hot spots, experience a world of luxury at beachfront resort Caesars Palace Dubai and enjoy 20% savings on rooms, dining and spa as a GCC National and UAE Resident.
MARRIOTT BONVOY MOST ANTICIPATED HOTELS & RESORTS
We’ve rounded up a list of the most anticipated openings in 2023 across Asia Pacific. From the exciting opening of the first all-villa resort from Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Jiuzhaigou to the anticipated expansion of W Hotels in Sydney, Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands sets out to bring more memorable and distinctive experiences to travellers.
YAS ISLAND CELEBRATES UAE’S 51ST NATIONAL DAY
In celebration of UAE National Day, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s leading entertainment and leisure destination, will host a series of live entertainment and events every day from 1 – 3 December. The celebrations will include an Ayallah performance across all Yas Island destinations including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi as well as CLYMB Abu Dhabi to mark the country’s 51st anniversary. In addition, visitors can look forward to spectacular fireworks displays as part of the destination’s celebrations on 2nd December at 9pm.
IHG HOTELS & RESORTS APPOINTS GENERAL MANAGER
IHG Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the appointment of veteran hotelier Sayed Tayoun as General Manager of Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park. With more than twenty years’ experience in hospitality operations & commercial leadership in the region, Sayed has been leading and inspiring teams across different IHG brands to excel in operational standards & achieve rooms, F&B & other revenues streams at optimum profitability. A Graduate with BA in Hospitality Management from Notre Dame University in Lebanon, an achiever in online career enhancement programs from Cornell University and Harvard Business School.
ANATOLIAN DREAMS AWAKEN AT THE NEW RÜYA DUBAI
Mayfair’s popular Anatolian cuisine, Rüya London, is coming to the shores of Palm Jumeirah this December with a new location at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. The London outpost, that translates to ‘dream’ in Turkish, is a true embodiment of its name with an enchanting, warmly lit atmosphere and enticing culinary offering, where traditional Anatolian cuisine is laced with modern nuances. Guests can expect to embark on a flavourful expedition through the bountiful terrains of Western Asia’s Anatolian region, from the shores of the Mediterranean to the banks of the Black Sea.
ENJOY BREATH-TAKING VIEWS OF THE BURJ KHALIFA AS YOU RING IN THE NEW YEAR AT JUN’S
Situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai and in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, there’s truly no better place than Jun’s to ring in the new year. Kick off 2023 with an unmatched vibe at the Boulevard’s only licensed venue, complete with uninterrupted views of the glittering metropolis.
CELEBRATE NATIONAL DAY AT FARZI DUBAI
Head to Farzi Dubai this National Day and feast on traditional Indian comfort food flavours given contemporary flair to mark the UAE holiday in culinary style. Available throughout the four-day weekend from 1st-3 rd December 2022, the four-course set menu showcases Farzi’s show-stopping flavours and takes diners on a tour of modern India via international cuisine.
IRIS DUBAI FESTIVE SEASON PROGRAM
Indulge in the Iris Brunch from 1-5pm & join the After Brunch from 5:30pm. Enjoy free-flowing drinks, live-stations, specialty dishes from the kitchen and a selection of desserts. Dance away to signature Iris sounds from our resident DJs. Dining Experience (Dhs 260 Brunch dining with soft drinks and mocktails) Wine...
