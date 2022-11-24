Read full article on original website
IHG HOTELS & RESORTS APPOINTS GENERAL MANAGER
IHG Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the appointment of veteran hotelier Sayed Tayoun as General Manager of Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park. With more than twenty years’ experience in hospitality operations & commercial leadership in the region, Sayed has been leading and inspiring teams across different IHG brands to excel in operational standards & achieve rooms, F&B & other revenues streams at optimum profitability. A Graduate with BA in Hospitality Management from Notre Dame University in Lebanon, an achiever in online career enhancement programs from Cornell University and Harvard Business School.
MARRIOTT BONVOY MOST ANTICIPATED HOTELS & RESORTS
We’ve rounded up a list of the most anticipated openings in 2023 across Asia Pacific. From the exciting opening of the first all-villa resort from Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Jiuzhaigou to the anticipated expansion of W Hotels in Sydney, Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands sets out to bring more memorable and distinctive experiences to travellers.
THE ULTIMATE ISLAND ESCAPE AT CAESARS PALACE DUBAI
With new attractions, football fever, seasonal entertainment, and a buzzing events calendar, the time is now to visit Dubai. Located on Bluewaters, close to the city’s vibrant hot spots, experience a world of luxury at beachfront resort Caesars Palace Dubai and enjoy 20% savings on rooms, dining and spa as a GCC National and UAE Resident.
COUCOU DUBAI LETS NIGHTLIFE ENTHUSIASTS’ FREE SPIRIT SOAR AT SKY HIGH VENUE
Partygoers will soon be able to flock to a special nest in the city at The View at The Palm, one of the most attractive destinations in Dubai. CouCou Dubai is set to bring boundless energy, and eccentric and offbeat experiences for diners 240 metres in the sky when it opens soon in December.
WHY INCLUSIVITY IS IMPERATIVE TO A NATION’S PROGRESS
The world is witnessing a game changer unravel in Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program (NTP) of Vision 2030, the action plan to incubate economic growth drivers from non-oil sectors. The global attention stems from two key differentiators anchoring Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Vision 2030- inclusivity and diverse economic participation.
ANATOLIAN DREAMS AWAKEN AT THE NEW RÜYA DUBAI
Mayfair’s popular Anatolian cuisine, Rüya London, is coming to the shores of Palm Jumeirah this December with a new location at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. The London outpost, that translates to ‘dream’ in Turkish, is a true embodiment of its name with an enchanting, warmly lit atmosphere and enticing culinary offering, where traditional Anatolian cuisine is laced with modern nuances. Guests can expect to embark on a flavourful expedition through the bountiful terrains of Western Asia’s Anatolian region, from the shores of the Mediterranean to the banks of the Black Sea.
MEET THE LEGENDARY CHEF MAMO AT THE HEART OF RIYADH
Mamo, the founder of Mamo Michelangelo that perfectly embodies the Italian and south of France flavours is arriving to Riaydh in a special visit. Food lovers will have a unique opportunity to directly meet the chef who will be preparing special food and signature dishes on 26 and 27 November. Guests can ask questions to the renowned chef and take selfies with him on these days from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm.
YAS ISLAND CELEBRATES UAE’S 51ST NATIONAL DAY
In celebration of UAE National Day, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s leading entertainment and leisure destination, will host a series of live entertainment and events every day from 1 – 3 December. The celebrations will include an Ayallah performance across all Yas Island destinations including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi as well as CLYMB Abu Dhabi to mark the country’s 51st anniversary. In addition, visitors can look forward to spectacular fireworks displays as part of the destination’s celebrations on 2nd December at 9pm.
HOMEGROWN BRANDS ROVE HOTELS & PROJECT CHAIWALA COLLABORATE
Karak Chai is an essential facet of the local culture as it encourages gathering and socialising. For most, Karak Chai is not just about a hot cup of strong, sweet tea. It’s an emotion not to be taken lightly and one that represents the multicultural roots of the UAE. The ritual of enjoying a cup of tea with friends and family at any time of the day cannot be understated.
