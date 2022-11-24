Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
IHG HOTELS & RESORTS APPOINTS GENERAL MANAGER
IHG Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the appointment of veteran hotelier Sayed Tayoun as General Manager of Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park. With more than twenty years’ experience in hospitality operations & commercial leadership in the region, Sayed has been leading and inspiring teams across different IHG brands to excel in operational standards & achieve rooms, F&B & other revenues streams at optimum profitability. A Graduate with BA in Hospitality Management from Notre Dame University in Lebanon, an achiever in online career enhancement programs from Cornell University and Harvard Business School.
hotelnewsme.com
HOMEGROWN BRANDS ROVE HOTELS & PROJECT CHAIWALA COLLABORATE
Karak Chai is an essential facet of the local culture as it encourages gathering and socialising. For most, Karak Chai is not just about a hot cup of strong, sweet tea. It’s an emotion not to be taken lightly and one that represents the multicultural roots of the UAE. The ritual of enjoying a cup of tea with friends and family at any time of the day cannot be understated.
hotelnewsme.com
PROJECT NO MORE – ECHO SUITES EXTENDED STAY BY WYNDHAM
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 countries, unveiled the name of its 24th brand, ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham. Officially the fastest growing brand in Wyndham’s development pipeline, the brand, which continues exceeding expectations while receiving strong interest from developers, has 120 hotels in its pipeline across the U.S. (as of September 30th), well ahead of the Company’s previously-shared end-of-year goal.
hotelnewsme.com
IN CONVERSATION WITH MARK HEHIR, GENERAL MANAGER AT JUMEIRAH ZABEEL SARAY
Mark Hehir is the newly appointed GM at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Originally from Australia, Mark has extensive experience in hospitality, working in the United Kingdom and throughout Asia. At the tender age of 15, he found his passion as a chef, and by 19 years old, he became a qualified chef. With high aspirations, he landed opportunities at some of the best hotels in the world, earning senior executive roles that would lead him to his new position at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Seymone Moodley, Editor In Chief of Hotel & Catering News Middle East, spent the day with Mark and talked about his vision for one of the most well-respected and loved hotel groups in the region.
Costa Rica rallies late to beat Japan 1-0 in Group E
Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory over Japan in the World Cup
Ghana readies for South Korea after opening World Cup loss
Ghana coach Otto Addo has been impressed with Son Heung-min ever since he coached the South Korea forward at the youth level
hotelnewsme.com
MARRIOTT BONVOY MOST ANTICIPATED HOTELS & RESORTS
We’ve rounded up a list of the most anticipated openings in 2023 across Asia Pacific. From the exciting opening of the first all-villa resort from Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Jiuzhaigou to the anticipated expansion of W Hotels in Sydney, Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands sets out to bring more memorable and distinctive experiences to travellers.
hotelnewsme.com
YAS ISLAND CELEBRATES UAE’S 51ST NATIONAL DAY
In celebration of UAE National Day, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s leading entertainment and leisure destination, will host a series of live entertainment and events every day from 1 – 3 December. The celebrations will include an Ayallah performance across all Yas Island destinations including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi as well as CLYMB Abu Dhabi to mark the country’s 51st anniversary. In addition, visitors can look forward to spectacular fireworks displays as part of the destination’s celebrations on 2nd December at 9pm.
hotelnewsme.com
COUCOU DUBAI LETS NIGHTLIFE ENTHUSIASTS’ FREE SPIRIT SOAR AT SKY HIGH VENUE
Partygoers will soon be able to flock to a special nest in the city at The View at The Palm, one of the most attractive destinations in Dubai. CouCou Dubai is set to bring boundless energy, and eccentric and offbeat experiences for diners 240 metres in the sky when it opens soon in December.
hotelnewsme.com
WHY INCLUSIVITY IS IMPERATIVE TO A NATION’S PROGRESS
The world is witnessing a game changer unravel in Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program (NTP) of Vision 2030, the action plan to incubate economic growth drivers from non-oil sectors. The global attention stems from two key differentiators anchoring Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Vision 2030- inclusivity and diverse economic participation.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE NATIONAL DAY AT FARZI DUBAI
Head to Farzi Dubai this National Day and feast on traditional Indian comfort food flavours given contemporary flair to mark the UAE holiday in culinary style. Available throughout the four-day weekend from 1st-3 rd December 2022, the four-course set menu showcases Farzi’s show-stopping flavours and takes diners on a tour of modern India via international cuisine.
hotelnewsme.com
ANATOLIAN DREAMS AWAKEN AT THE NEW RÜYA DUBAI
Mayfair’s popular Anatolian cuisine, Rüya London, is coming to the shores of Palm Jumeirah this December with a new location at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. The London outpost, that translates to ‘dream’ in Turkish, is a true embodiment of its name with an enchanting, warmly lit atmosphere and enticing culinary offering, where traditional Anatolian cuisine is laced with modern nuances. Guests can expect to embark on a flavourful expedition through the bountiful terrains of Western Asia’s Anatolian region, from the shores of the Mediterranean to the banks of the Black Sea.
hotelnewsme.com
ENJOY BREATH-TAKING VIEWS OF THE BURJ KHALIFA AS YOU RING IN THE NEW YEAR AT JUN’S
Situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai and in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, there’s truly no better place than Jun’s to ring in the new year. Kick off 2023 with an unmatched vibe at the Boulevard’s only licensed venue, complete with uninterrupted views of the glittering metropolis.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE UAE NATIONAL DAY AT EMIRATI-OWNED MONNO RISTORANTE
In celebration of the UAE’s 51st National Day on December 2, proudly Emirati-owned restaurant Monno will be serving up a limited-edition UAE flag pizza prepared in true Neapolitan style. Shaped by hand and made using only the finest Italian ingredients, the UAE flag pizza is created using made in-house...
hotelnewsme.com
LATIN AMERICA’S BEST FEMALE CHEF MANU BUFFARA
Award-winning Brazilian chef and restaurateur, Manoella ‘Manu’ Buffara, has launched a new pop-up restaurant at Soneva Fushi, the pioneering barefoot luxury resort in the Maldives. Located at Fresh in the Garden, a treetop dining destination that overlooks the resort’s extensive organic island gardens, the 12-month pop-up is based on the concept of transformation and offers guests a rare opportunity to dine with one of Latin America’s most exciting culinary talents.
Comments / 0