ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

Seeking old Moultonborough photos for new book project

MOULTONBOROUGH — Calling all Moultonborough and area residents: Jane and Christina are looking for old photos of Moultonborough for a new book project. Many are familiar with the Arcadia “Images of America” book series, and it’s time to do one on Moultonborough. Jane Rice, longtime librarian,...
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
WMUR.com

What's the best Christmas tree farm in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. It's time to get into the Christmas spirit! And we know it can be easier or more practical for some to get an artificial tree, but there's nothing quite like a real one. And in New Hampshire, there are a lot of places you can go to get a fresh tree.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack

You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
WINDHAM, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Belmont rolls out new automated trash and recycling program with carts

BELMONT — The Town of Belmont will begin rolling out new garbage and recycling carts for residents next week as it officially launches its automated collection service on Jan. 2, 2023. New carts will be delivered to each residence by the cart company during the week of Dec. 6-10. If you have a seasonal home and need to request a delayed cart delivery, call 603-267-8300 ext. 118.
BELMONT, NH
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Treehouse-like Home Overlooking a New Hampshire Lake

This one-of-a-kind build comes with a large sandy beach, stunning lake views, and gorgeous wooden finishes. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,195,000. Size: 4,415 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. There’s nothing like the...
NEW DURHAM, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford police help jet confirm safe landing to FAA

GILFORD — Police were called to confirm the safe arrival of a private jet at the Laconia Municipal Airport on Tuesday evening. Police were called at 8:32 p.m. by the FAA facility in Merrimack to confirm whether a Challenger jet had landed at the airport, Lt. Adam VanSteensburg said Wednesday.
GILFORD, NH
Big Country 96.9

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

News item connects Gilford Rotary with new Christmas Tree Supplier

GILFORD — After losing their supplier at the end of last year, this year’s Gilford Rotary Christmas tree sale almost wasn't. It was careful reading by the wife of a member of the Rotary’s Tree Committee that made the sale possible, bringing New England-grown trees to the homes of Lakes Region families.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Hermit Woods launches their long-awaited Sparkling Strawberry Rhubarb wine

MEREDITH — Nearly a year in the making, Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery releases its newest creation, their Sparkling Strawberry Rhubarb wine, just in time for the holidays. Hermit Woods, in partnership with Flag Hill Winery in Lee, and Deb Lucke, have created what they believe will be one of their biggest hits in years. The already popular still version of Strawberry Rhubarb wine is one of their best-selling wines. The owners are confident that this wine will be equally, if not, more popular with the outstanding new packaging designed by Deb Lucke, the champagne style afforded by Flag Hills Bottling line, and the Charmat method.
MEREDITH, NH
Q106.5

Have You Heard of the Smuttynose Island Axe Murders in Maine?

Many people know of the Isles of Shoals, a collection of islands off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire that are a popular destination during the summer months. Guests can travel aboard the Thomas Laighton out to Star Island, get off the boat and explore the area, or even spend the night at the Oceanic Hotel.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portsmouth Porche rollover kills one person

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a Porsche crashed in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in the early hours of Thursday morning. The crash took place at the junction of the Route 1 bypass southbound and the Portsmouth Traffic Circle. New Hampshire State Police said in a news release...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
mainepublic.org

Mills administration says it will soon release plans for more heating assistance

The administration of Gov. Janet Mills says it is close to finishing work on a proposal to help Mainers cover rising energy costs this winter. A spokeswoman for Mills says the administration expects to release a proposal next week that aims to provide financial relief to middle- and lower-income households headed into winter. But first, the administration wants to hear from the state's Revenue Forecasting Committee about how much money could be available for a relief program.
MAINE STATE
gorhamtimes.com

Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter

Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
MAINE STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire

The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
BARRINGTON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy