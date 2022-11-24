ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Chrissy Carr scored 18 points and undefeated Arkansas rolled past previously unbeaten No. 25 Kansas State 69-53 for the Paradise Jam Reef Division title. Arkansas (8-0) built a 38-26 halftime lead and then pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Kansas State 25-14. Carr had eight points with a pair of 3s in the third as the Razorbacks took a 21-point lead into the final quarter. Jaelyn Glenn scored 14 points to lead Kansas State (7-1).

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO